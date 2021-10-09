3 applications to create music tracks and sounds

You don’t need to be an expert in the field to create a melody by joining different sounds. Fortunately, today we find a large number of free tools that allow us to do this with excellent quality and with hundreds of elements so that your creativity flows like a fish in water.

And do not think that they are applications focused on children’s melodies or without quality, because, although it is not a complete study with all of the law, you can have on hand all those options that will help you create a song with good quality (synths, samples, rhythms, vocals, bass lines and more).

Drum Pad Machine

So that a music track can be worth showing to your friends (initially, of course), It should have a clean bass sound, coherent sounds and an attractive rhythm that can stand out from the rest. Well, all this you can start to do with the first option on the list. Drum Pad Machine provides tons of buttons and tools for you to create a song worth sharing, and best of all, for free. Today it has more than 100 million downloads and a rating of 4.4 out of 5 in the Google store.

Groovepad

Secondly, we have an app that allows you to have fun or take seriously the idea of ​​a DJ or music producer. Mixing styles and adding different elements to make the music track sound different is part of the highlights of Groovepad, although you can also increase the difficulty and configure filters that will give more quality to the audio. Like the previous one, it can be downloaded for free.

Music Maker JAM

The pack of musical styles found in this application is more than 200, so you can use any of them to join samples, record your own voices, use any of the thousands of loops and much more in order to create your own song. Said by the same users, Music Maker JAM also stands out for its simple controls when editing music audio and for having a community to connect with other people. Its free version has almost everything, although you can choose the paid version to have more style packs.

The wild card of the list: BandLab

We did not want to forget a free application that has more than 10 million downloads and a rating of 4.4 out of 5 on Google Play. BandLab Features an extensive library of voice effect presets, 330 virtual MIDI instruments, loops, track mixdown, and more. Another point that is worth highlighting about this alternative is that it allows you to connect with other creators worldwide through its own social network; it is not known if another singer or music producer is on the other side.