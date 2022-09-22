2K asks customers to change their passwords to prevent unwanted third-party access

According to 2K, customer information was made available to intruders who managed to send emails to customers with malicious links.

2K Games is asking to their after “unauthorized third parties” gained access to the company’s customer help platform.

After the astronomical leak of videos of the development process of GTA 6, 2K, another company that belongs to the Take-Two group, was the target of an attack this week that left customer information exposed.



The company advises customers that if they receive an email from support, do not click on any links that direct them to reset passwords.

If by chance a customer has already clicked on the link, the company recommends that people reset all passwords stored in their internet browser, enable multi-factor authentication when available, and try not to use one that relies on text messages; opting for the protection application.

They also suggest that customers run or install a virus scanning program and check their email account settings to see if any forwarding rules have been added or changed.

Meanwhile, 2K has taken its support portal offline as it deals with the situation. The company will notify users when they can resume interaction with 2K’s official help emails.

The situation certainly seems hopeless for the company and everything indicates that new attacks could happen.