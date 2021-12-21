27-inch iMac with M1 Pro and Max Goes to Mass Production | Rumor

Apple’s suppliers would have started shipments of the components necessary for the construction of the new 27-inch iMac with mini-LED display. As reported by DigiTimes, which cites industrial sources, shipments would still be in limited quantities. The Taiwanese newspaper does not add further details but it is likely that mostly reference is made to the various suppliers who would be shipping the individual components to the final assemblers. in view of the start of mass production.

According to rumors, Apple plans to complete that two-year transition of its computers from Intel processors to Apple Silicon, announced last year, with a new 27-inch iMac expected in the first half of next year. This iMac is expected to use the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, first seen in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, as well as a mini-LED display with ProMotion technology which offers a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz.



