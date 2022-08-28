25 years of Netflix: declaration of war via sink

On August 29, 2022, video streaming pioneer celebrates its 25th birthday. The path from the ridiculed DVD distributor to the top dog was rocky.

No, the story of the $40 late surcharge for the videotape of “Apollo 13” as the inspiration for Netflix is ​​a PR fairy tale. In fact, in the late 1990s, Marc Randolph and Reed Hastings were carpooling and pondering what kind of business could be successfully run on the Internet, which had just become publicly available. Both had the loss of their jobs in mind – the company “Pure Software” founded by Hastings in 1991, whose product was supposed to detect and avoid errors in the code of computer programs, did not need Hastings and marketing director Randolph for long after two takeovers.

Randolph was previously, by his own admission, “the worst real estate agent in New York,” but Hastings became wealthy through the sale. Both squinted at the first successes of the mail order company Amazon, which at the time was still limited to books. On one of their last trips to the old company, Randolph suggested personalized baseball bats, personalized surfboards, personalized dog food and personalized shampoo – each time ex-Marine Hastings waved him off. Then Randolph said “video rentals by mail” – which Hastings at least thought was worth considering.

Without much research, the duo realized that the then dominant home video medium, the VHS cassette, was suboptimal for post. It is bulky and comparatively heavy, which would have increased the postage. In addition, it is quickly damaged during shipping, the tapes wear out and, in case of doubt, you have to rewind them before the next use.

But that was when the DVD revolution began – after a bumpy start, the first devices and discs appeared in the USA and Japan in 1997. The VHS weaknesses were alien to this disc: it fits in a standard envelope, is robust, practically wear-free – and You don’t have to rewind them either. Randolph sent a technically similar CD to Hastings by post – the fact that it got to him undamaged was confirmation enough for them. In addition, as Randolph later said, “It’s important to occupy a market where you can grow if you’re successful – ideally with a disruptive technology.” The DVD was just that.

Even better for the duo: At that time, the “Blockbuster” video store chain dominated the US rental business. You drove or walked to the branch, chose from the titles that were physically available and had to return the cassettes on time. If not, it would cost the mentioned late surcharges. Away from the metropolitan areas, the USA is sparsely populated, and the distance to the video store is often too far. The customer potential increases suddenly when the conversation is in the mailbox in the morning and can be sent back by post a few days later. Bonus for Netflix: Blockbuster didn’t rent DVDs at the time.