25 years Gnome: Permanent state of restlessness

With 42 releases in a quarter of a century, the is one of the longest-serving Linux desktops. The last few years have been characterized by a self-search.

Even gnomes start small: When the two students Miguel De Icaza and Federico Mena announced the development of a free desktop environment on August 15, 1997, it didn’t even have its own toolkit. Instead, the idea behind the new desktop GNOME, then short for “GNU Network Object Model Environment”, revolved around the completely free toolkit GTK+, which had only been completed a year earlier and originated from the Gimp graphics editor.

Even if the first letter in GTK is now associated with Gnome, it originally stood for the graphics program Gimp, whose makers needed a free replacement for the commercial toolkit Motif. GTK is now a project under the aegis of the Gnome Foundation. And both, both the desktop environment and the toolkit that is closely interwoven with it today, have repeatedly drawn skepticism and criticism over the past two decades: new versions are too inconsistent in relation to their predecessors, far-reaching decisions are made too abruptly. Because what sets Gnome and GTK apart is the desire to shake your own foundations – which can be exhausting for users and developers.

Programming marathon: All in six weeks

From the announcement on mailing lists to the first usable release, Gnome 0.3, it was to take over a year, despite the toolkit already being available. Like Gimp, version 0.3 was still very similar to the Motif desktops such as CDE, but already defined its then traditional desktop elements such as application menu, panel and panel applets and settings with the first themes.

With GMC there was a separate file manager, login manager and a forerunner of the Gnome Virtual File System. For a small development team, setting up and maintaining these components alone was a daringly ambitious goal. According to Jonathan Blandford, a Gnome developer from the start, Miguel de Icaza always promised internally that he could do everything in six weeks: a spreadsheet for Gnome, a file manager and more.

Gnome 1.0 in Red Hat Linux 5.2

After a programming marathon, the still small development team managed to make the desktop fit for company desktops and to secure further support from Red Hat. (Image: Gnome Foundation)

After that time, more and more impressive beginnings were seen, such as the precursor to Gnumeric, but also a badly failed file manager called GMC, which was modeled after Midnight Commander. According to Jonathan Blandford, after the first six weeks, the team spent the next six months fixing bugs so that the programs at least stopped crashing all the time.

Gnomes or trolls: decision in 36 hours

Even if not all parts of the desktop environment worked, the beginnings already gave a glimpse of great things. And so Miguel de Icaza managed to interest Red Hat in Gnome early on, with a reference to the then restrictive license of Qt by Trolltech. Even after the softening and opening up of the proprietary Qt license in 1998, Red Hat maintained its support for Gnome, also to distinguish it from other Linux distributions on the desktop.

Without this decision, the Gnome desktop would have gotten stuck in its development phase. But Red Hat also wanted to make sure it had the right environment and approached the Gnome developers in 1998 with a tough deadline: The team had 36 hours to build a working Gnome desktop as a demo for management. The feat was successful, not least because of a new theming system that gave Gnome and GTK+ a modern look.

After further support was thus secured, Gnome 1.0 was finally presented by the Free Software Foundation at the 1999 Linux Expo – including the file manager GMC, which, according to the Gnome developers present at the time, acknowledged every directory change with a segfault during the presentation. The subsequent Gnome press conference was then overshadowed by a war of words between Richard M. Stallman and the press representatives of the New York Times, it was called “GNU Slash Linux” – and nothing else!