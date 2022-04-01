MobileAndroidTech News

25 free tech courses to start in April

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

If April seems like a good month to dedicate a few hours a week to learning programming, designing video games or developing a new skill, you can take these suggestions into account.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

These online courses are taught under different modalities, but each one offers the possibility of choosing the free version. In that case, you will have to choose to “Take this course as an attendee” or “Audit course”.

Read:

Facebook brings Messenger to virtual reality on its Oculus, do you know how?

You will find educational programs that cover programming, video games, cybersecurity, mobile apps, among other topics. You will also find excellent proposals if what you want is to improve your knowledge and skills with Excel, Word, Photoshop, among other tools.

Free technology courses in Spanish

  • Excel: Basics and tools
    Polytechnic University of Valencia – 8 weeks
  • Cybersecurity fundamentals: a practical approach
    IDB – Carlos III University of Madrid – 6 weeks
  • Adobe Illustrator: learn how to create impressive presentations
    Pontifical Javeriana University – 5 weeks
  • Python: learn to program
    Polytechnic University of Valencia – 8 weeks
  • Audiovisual communication from your smartphone
    Pontifical Javeriana University – 4 weeks
  • Introduction to Deep Learning
    Austral University – 4 weeks
  • Introduction to web application development
    Autonomous University of Madrid – 5 weeks
  • Introduction to programming in Java: starting to program
    University Carlos III of Madrid – 5 weeks
  • Android: Introduction to Programming
    Polytechnic University of Valencia – 10 weeks
  • Python from A to Z
    Anahuac Universities – 6 weeks
  • Introduction to Python Programming I: Learning to program with Python
    Pontifical Catholic University of Chile – 6 weeks
  • Introduction to cybersecurity
    Rosario University – 4 weeks
  • Video Game Design: An Introduction
    University of the Andes – 4 weeks
  • Design effective presentations with Powerpoint
    Polytechnic University of Valencia – 3 weeks
  • Cybersecurity tools and application methods
    Anahuac Universities – 5 weeks
  • How does Technology change (us)?
    University of Chile – 13 weeks
  • Computer networks
    Rosario University – 1 weeks
  • Introduction to game development with Unity
    Polytechnic University of Valencia – 6 weeks
  • Blockchain and internet of things
    Galileo University – 4 weeks
  • Intermediate Word: Formatting and Productivity Tools
    Polytechnic University of Valencia – 6 weeks
  • Internet of Things: Python Basics
    Galileo University – 5 weeks
  • Radio for internet with Podcast: creation and basic concepts
    Polytechnic University of Valencia – 6 weeks
  • Fundamentals of Blockchain Technology
    Pontifical Javeriana University – 5 weeks
  • Search the Internet
    Polytechnic University of Valencia – 7 weeks
  • Photoshop: a tool for innovative presentations
    Pontifical Javeriana University – 5 weeks
Previous articleCrackdown on gardai facial hair as officers told to ‘concede graciously and admit defeat’
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

Crackdown on gardai facial hair as officers told to ‘concede graciously and admit defeat’

Gardai have been told that if their beards resemble “a badly watered lawn in a heatwave” after two...
Tech News

The human genome has already been fully sequenced

It seems like yesterday but next year will mark 20 years since the completion of the Human Genome...
Latest news

Bayer has 29 billion reasons to say goodbye to its CEO

A spin-off of its pharmaceutical and agricultural businesses would create value, and Werner Baumann is not the right...
Latest news

If there is too much laziness with the sanctions on Russia, they will lose their edge

The brutal food effects in the emerging countries can turn against the US The West has sown the...

© 2021 voonze.com.