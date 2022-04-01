25 free tech courses to start in April

If April seems like a good month to dedicate a few hours a week to learning programming, designing video games or developing a new skill, you can take these suggestions into account.

These online courses are taught under different modalities, but each one offers the possibility of choosing the free version. In that case, you will have to choose to “Take this course as an attendee” or “Audit course”.

You will find educational programs that cover programming, video games, cybersecurity, mobile apps, among other topics. You will also find excellent proposals if what you want is to improve your knowledge and skills with Excel, Word, Photoshop, among other tools.

Free technology courses in Spanish