25 free tech courses to start in April

If April seems like a good month to dedicate a few hours a week to learning programming, designing video games or developing a new skill, you can take these suggestions into account.
These online courses are taught under different modalities, but each one offers the possibility of choosing the free version. In that case, you will have to choose to “Take this course as an attendee” or “Audit course”.
You will find educational programs that cover programming, video games, cybersecurity, mobile apps, among other topics. You will also find excellent proposals if what you want is to improve your knowledge and skills with Excel, Word, Photoshop, among other tools.
Free technology courses in Spanish
- Excel: Basics and tools
Polytechnic University of Valencia – 8 weeks
- Cybersecurity fundamentals: a practical approach
IDB – Carlos III University of Madrid – 6 weeks
- Adobe Illustrator: learn how to create impressive presentations
Pontifical Javeriana University – 5 weeks
- Python: learn to program
Polytechnic University of Valencia – 8 weeks
- Audiovisual communication from your smartphone
Pontifical Javeriana University – 4 weeks
- Introduction to Deep Learning
Austral University – 4 weeks
- Introduction to web application development
Autonomous University of Madrid – 5 weeks
- Introduction to programming in Java: starting to program
University Carlos III of Madrid – 5 weeks
- Android: Introduction to Programming
Polytechnic University of Valencia – 10 weeks
- Python from A to Z
Anahuac Universities – 6 weeks
- Introduction to Python Programming I: Learning to program with Python
Pontifical Catholic University of Chile – 6 weeks
- Introduction to cybersecurity
Rosario University – 4 weeks
- Video Game Design: An Introduction
University of the Andes – 4 weeks
- Design effective presentations with Powerpoint
Polytechnic University of Valencia – 3 weeks
- Cybersecurity tools and application methods
Anahuac Universities – 5 weeks
- How does Technology change (us)?
University of Chile – 13 weeks
- Computer networks
Rosario University – 1 weeks
- Introduction to game development with Unity
Polytechnic University of Valencia – 6 weeks
- Blockchain and internet of things
Galileo University – 4 weeks
- Intermediate Word: Formatting and Productivity Tools
Polytechnic University of Valencia – 6 weeks
- Internet of Things: Python Basics
Galileo University – 5 weeks
- Radio for internet with Podcast: creation and basic concepts
Polytechnic University of Valencia – 6 weeks
- Fundamentals of Blockchain Technology
Pontifical Javeriana University – 5 weeks
- Search the Internet
Polytechnic University of Valencia – 7 weeks
- Photoshop: a tool for innovative presentations
Pontifical Javeriana University – 5 weeks
You must log in to post a comment.