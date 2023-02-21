23 Great Tech Gifts Under $100

Buying a great gift for the tech enthusiast in your life can be confusing — “tech” is a wide category, after all, and the best products can be pricey. But if you’re worried about your wallet, don’t be. There are plenty of great tech gifts under $100. So whether you want to impress friends or family with something smart or useful, these gifts will make their day.

We’ve either fully reviewed or personally tested all the products on this best tech gifts under $100 list. And if you need more gift ideas before you check out the contents of your online cart, here are some more gifts for under $100 that we love, as well as great gift ideas for $50 or less if you’re looking to spread some joy on a budget.

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET - Advertisement - Biolite makes several different headlamps, with the BioLite HeadLamp 800 being its brightest model (800 lumens) — and it’s equipped with both front and back lights (the front light swivels) that offer eight different lighting modes. It’s good for a variety of uses, whether you’re working in a dark environment or just walking your dog or riding a bike at night. The battery is rechargeable via a Micro-USB connection (I do wish it was USB-C). Note that the step-down HeadLamp 425 costs $60, while the HeadLamp 325 is $40.

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET This is one of those gifts that has to be assembled — it takes a couple of hours — but it’s quite satisfying once completed. At 16 by 16 inches, this is the largest Lite Brite building kit, and it includes 6,000 mini-size pegs and three Pop Art designs, so if you get tired of one, you can remove the pegs and create one of the other two designs. It comes with a stand and a wall mount and is battery powered or can be plugged in with the included USB cable. - Advertisement - You’re receiving price alerts for Lite Brite Wall Art POP Wow – 16″ x 16″ Screen, 6,000 Mini Pegs, 3 HD Designs, Great Gift for Ages 14+, Create & Display

Earfun In the past, we’ve recommended Earfun’s AirPro SV and Air Pro 2 as excellent budget noise-canceling earbuds choices (they’re still good values). But the new-for-2022 Earfun Air S may be the best of the trio, with multipoint Bluetooth pairing and the latest Qualcomm QCC3046 chip with the aptX audio codec for Android and other devices that support it. They have the same 10mm wool drivers as the AirPro SV and feature surprisingly impressive sound for their modest price. They also work well as a headset for making calls with decent background noise reduction. The buds have an IPX5 water-resistance rating, which means they’re splashproof and can withstand a sustained spray of water. - Advertisement - Note that the earbuds cost as low as $49 when you apply the CNET-exclusive discount code EFAIRS08 at checkout at Amazon, or the code E4AH201 at Earfun’s online store (at Amazon you have to clip the instant 10% coupon, then apply EFAIRS08 to get an additional 20% off). You’re receiving price alerts for EarFun Air S Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds, Qualcomm® aptX™, 4 Mics CVC 8.0 Call, Multipoint Connection, Wireless Charging, 10mm Wool Composite Drivers, App with Custom EQ, Game Mode, Black

Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon’s Smart Thermostat sets a new standard for the category. It has a clean, modern touchscreen design, and it’s easy to use, whether you’re adjusting the temperature at the thermostat, through the Alexa app or with Alexa voice commands with a compatible Alexa-enabled speaker or display. It is an affordable gift that earned a CNET Editors’ Choice Award for best value smart thermostat. Read our Amazon Smart Thermostat review. You’re receiving price alerts for Amazon Smart Thermostat

Amazon Amazon has released a new baseline Kindle E Ink e-reader for $100 that no longer seems so entry-level. While its 6-inch screen makes it a smaller and lighter e-reader than the step-up Kindle Paperwhite ($130), its display has the same 300-ppi resolution as the Paperwhite. However, that step-up model adds waterproofing and incorporates a more sophisticated front lighting scheme, with 17 LEDs compared to the Kindle 2022’s four. In the past, we’ve recommended stepping up to the Paperwhite if you could afford it, mainly because it had a higher resolution display than the entry-level Kindle, which allowed text to appear more crisp. But with both models now featuring similar displays (at least as far as resolution goes), we may have to revise that recommendation, especially when the new Kindle 2022 potentially sees $20 to $30 discounts during the holiday season. The new e-reader is available for preorder now in black or denim blue and ships on Oct. 12. Read our Kindle (2022) review. You’re receiving price alerts for Amazon Kindle (2022)

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET A while back I took my kid to the doctor because he had a bunch of ear wax built up in his ear and was having trouble hearing (yes, gross). The doctor was able to dislodge it with a pressurized stream of water, which is exactly what devices like the Wush Pro by Black Wolf deliver. Designed to be used in the shower, the Wush Pro does indeed work to remove ear wax build-up. For some people who have sensitive ears, it can be a little disconcerting to use at first, but read the instructions carefully and start at a lower setting before ramping things up (there are three pressure settings, and the Wush is equipped with a rechargeable battery). The pump inside does make some noise (it’s a little irritating), but it’s tolerable and beats a visit to the doctor for excessive build-up. You’re receiving price alerts for Wush Pro By Black Wolf – Water Powered Ear Cleaner – Safe & Effective – Electric Triple Jet Stream with 3 Pressure Settings For Ear Wax Buildup – Ear Wax Removal Kit – Water Resistant USB Rechargeable

David Carnoy/CNET What’s cool about Anker’s 622 magnetic battery is that it’s a wireless battery that has an integrated magnetic flap that converts into a stand. You won’t get fast wireless charging from this 5,000-mAh battery (it charges at up to 7.5 watts) but it’s slim and easy to carry around. It charges via USB-C and if you use a USB-C to Lighting to charge your iPhone, it will charge at a faster rate of 12 watts. That’s not as fast as what a 20-watt USB-C power adapter can deliver, but it’s faster than 7.5 watts. You’re receiving price alerts for Anker 622 MagGo magnetic battery

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET Twelve South’s HoverBar Duo is a flexible stand for iPads (and other tablets) that has a weighted base and articulating arm to adjust the angle and height of your device. You can also remove the HoverBar from its base and clip it to a bar or shelf using the shelf clip. The second-gen model has a quick-release design, but the first-gen model is nearly $30 cheaper at $50. If you’re looking for a way to use your iPad in the kitchen, as a second monitor to your Mac or as a video conferencing display, the HoverBar Duo is a nice accessory to own and makes a great gift for all those iPad owners out there. You’re receiving price alerts for Twelve South HoverBar Duo

Razer Buying for someone who likes to game on their phone? Whether he or she is an iPhone user subscribed to Apple Arcade or an Android or iPhone user using Xbox Cloud PS gaming, PS Remote Play or Google Stadia, the improved second-generation Razer Kishi smartphone controller is a good option. The new V2 versions for iOS and Android users cost more than the original models but offer substantially improved ergonomics and more responsive buttons. Similar to the iPhone-compatible model (the iPhone version is MFi-certified and will work with the iPhone 6 Plus and any newer model), the Android version allows Android phone owners to play Xbox Cloud gaming with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. It connects via USB-C instead of Lightning and like the iPhone version, has pass-through charging but no built-in battery to supply extra juice. The controller allows you to game in style with mobile games that have game-controller support (and benefit from it). Just make sure you’re matching the right model to their phone. We prefer the companion app for the Backbone controller for iOS users (see below), but the design of the Kishi V2 controller now measures up well against the Backbone. Alas, no Android version of the Backbone controller exists yet. Read our CNET review of Razer Kishi V2. You’re receiving price alerts for Razer Kishi V2

David Carnoy/CNET Anker’s upgraded compact charger can charge a MacBook Pro 13 at full speed. Not only is it small for how much power it can deliver (it has foldable prongs), but it also has three ports (2 USB-C and one USB-A) that allow you to charge multiple devices at the same time. Be aware that its 65 watts of power is split between the ports if you charge more than one device. though. It uses the next-generation GaN 3 technology. You’re receiving price alerts for Anker 735 3-Port GaNPrime 65W USB-C charger

David Carnoy/CNET Back in 2020, Tribit released the StormBox Micro, a budget version of Bose’s excellent SoundLink Micro speaker that delivered surprisingly good sound for its size and modest price. Now we get the StormBox Micro 2, which offers improved sound and battery life, along with a charge-out feature that turns the speaker into a power bank for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. An integrated strap allows you to clip it to your backpack or your bike’s handlebars. Like the original, it’s an excellent value and easy to recommend if you’re looking for a super compact portable wireless speaker. You’re receiving price alerts for Tribit StormBox Micro 2

David Carnoy/CNET Battery Life Rated up to 10 hours Noise Canceling Yes (Adaptive) Multipoint Yes Headphone Type Wireless earbuds Water-Resistant Yes (IPX5 — protection against low-pressure water streams) Over the years, JBL has put out some decent true-wireless earbuds, but nothing that really got me too excited. That’s finally changed with the arrival of the Samsung-owned brand’s new Live Pro 2 and Live Free 2 buds. Both sets of buds — the Live Pro 2 have stems while the Live Free 2 have a pill-shaped design — offer a comfortable fit along with strong noise canceling, very good sound quality and voice-calling performance, plus a robust set of features, including multipoint Bluetooth pairing, an IPX5 splash-proof rating and wireless charging. The Live Pro 2 and Live Free 2 are equipped with the same 11mm drivers, six microphones, oval tubes and oval silicon tips. Aside from the design, the biggest difference between the two buds is battery life; the stemless Live Free 2 is rated for up to seven hours, while the Live Pro 2 is rated for 10 hours. The Live Pro 2 is available in four color options. Read our JBL Live Pro 2 first take. You’re receiving price alerts for JBL Live Pro 2

Lori Grunin/CNET We really liked this Lightning-connected controller from startup Backbone when it first came out in its original black version. You can still get that model, but it now comes in a white PlayStation version for use with the PS Remote Play app. Like the Razer Kishi, it turns any iPhone 6S or later into a Nintendo Switch-style gaming experience, with added smarts for social and chatty gamers. Like the Kishi, it connects via Lightning with pass-through charging but has no built-in battery. While the Kishi V2 is now more Backbone-like in its design (with better ergonomics) the Backbone controller still holds an advantage in the software department with a superior companion app. You’re receiving price alerts for Backbone One

Amazon Whoever you’re getting this for may be a little embarrassed but he’ll most likely appreciate it. Panasonic says its ER-GK80-S has a unique V-shaped head that’s “built to go everywhere” — and with precision. It comes with two attachments, has almost two hours of battery life and can be used wet or dry. A travel case is included. It’s an excellent manscaping device. Until recently it was $100, but it’s now priced at $110. However, we’re still including it in this under-$100 as a “reach” gift that’s just a little outside the $100 threshold. You’re receiving price alerts for Panasonic ER-GK80 Body Groomer

David Carnoy/CNET I like Hyperice’s Hypersphere Mini ($99) massage ball, but Theragun’s new Wave Solo massage ball is arguably a tad better and almost $20 cheaper at $80. It’s also about the size of a softball (3.4 inches, or 8.7 cm, in diameter), charges with a USB-C cable (a full charge offers up to 200 minutes of battery life) and has three vibration speed options. It’s a great option for pinpointing problem areas as hip flexors that you might roll out with a lacrosse ball. There’s also a Wave Duo version for $99 that’s good for rolling on either side of the spine or placing at the top of your shoulder behind your neck while lying down. You’re receiving price alerts for Theragun Wave Solo Vibrating Massage Ball

Juan Garzon/CNET There are plenty of great Alexa-powered Echo products, but in this price range, we’re fans of the new Google Nest Hub (2nd gen). The upgraded smart display delivers more bass along with a new Sleep Sensing feature. It also gives you instant access to a world of answers whenever you say, “Hey, Google,” and allows you to cast content directly to the screen from any Android device. Read our Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) review. You’re receiving price alerts for Google Nest Hub (2nd gen, Sand)

Lenovo We liked the original Google-Assistant Lenovo Smart Clock and this Version 2 model is also pretty nifty and includes a wireless charging pad. The touch screen is only 4 inches, so it’s pretty small, but it’s easy to set up and the inclusion of wireless charging is convenient. The feature set is somewhat limited compared to Google’s Nest Hub (2nd gen) — there’s no YouTube streaming available — but if you’re looking for a smart alarm clock with weather forecasts built-in and decent enough sound for its small size, this is an attractive option. It’s available in three colors. Read our Lenovo Smart Clock 2 review.

For a lot of people, Apple’s original HomePod was too pricey at $350. That speaker has been discontinued, but the HomePod Mini is still around. It’s a very compact Wi-Fi speaker that costs a lot less ($99) and plays bigger than you’d expect for its small size. Yes, it’s more appealing to those invested in Apple’s ecosystem and comfortable with Apple’s voice-assistant Siri, which drives the speaker, but the price is right and you can pair two HomePod Minis to create stereo sound or combine several to create a multiroom audio system (you can link them to the original HomePod, of course). While music playback is tied into Apple Music, you can use AirPlay 2 to stream audio from other music services, including Spotify, from your iPhone and other Apple devices (read this for AirPlay requirements). Read our Apple HomePod Mini review. You’re receiving price alerts for Apple HomePod mini (Space Gray)

Sarah Tew/CNET The Roku Ultra has always been a fine 4K HDR streamer. As the flagship in Roku’s extensive line of sticks and players, its bag of nifty tricks includes a remote finder and a remote with programmable remote buttons. This version adds better Wi-Fi, a faster processor and the ability to stream in Dolby Vision — a long-awaited feature that allows it to better compete with the best streamers from Amazon, Apple and Google. Yes, the Roku Express 4K Plus, which costs around $40, is a better value, but the upgraded Ultra is often on sale these days for $70 (it lists for $100) and has an Ethernet port for those who want to go with a wired connection. Read our Roku Ultra (2020) review. You’re receiving price alerts for Roku Ultra (2020)

David Carnoy/CNET There’s nothing like a little blending on the go to create those healthy smoothies and protein shakes. That’s where the BlendJet 2 comes in. Available in multiple color options and equipped with a rechargeable battery, it’s more powerful than you might expect and it can whip up smoothies without having to plug in anywhere. It charges via USB-C (you get about 15 blends per charge) and is fully waterproof. The model shown here has a 16-ounce jar, but you can now buy an XL 32-ounce jar for $30 extra. I’m hoping someday that you’ll be able to get the 32-ounce jar version as a standalone item but it’s currently an add-on accessory. You’re receiving price alerts for Blendjet 2

Biolite BioLite has several portable lighting options and the Alpenglow 500 is one of its more recent additions to its line. It’s a portable “lantern” that has multiple modes and color options. As its name implies, it delivers 500 lumens of light, and it is indeed pretty bright. The step-down Alpenglow 250 offers 250 lumens for $15 less. Both are rated for 5 hours of battery life on the high setting and up to 200 hours on the low setting. You’re receiving price alerts for BioLite Alpenglow 500

Sarah Tew/CNET Logitech’s MX Keys is one of our favorite everyday Bluetooth keyboards and now it comes in two smaller versions that leave off the number pad and some other keys: MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac. Both cost $100, the same price as the standard MX Keys. Colors include rose, pale gray and graphite. While you’re getting less keyboard for the same amount of money, the MX Keys Mini does have three new keys, giving you shortcuts to dictation (available in select countries for Windows and MacOS users), emojis and the all-important muting and unmuting of your microphone for video-conference calls. Also, Logitech says that its “minimalist form factor aligns your shoulders and allows you to place your mouse closer to your keyboard for less hand reaching, resulting in better posture and improved ergonomics.” From my tests, I agree with that assessment. The keyboard is similar in size to Logitech’s popular and less expensive K380 keyboard ($30). But MX Keys Mini, equipped with Perfect Stroke, Logitech’s “best nonmechanical typing technology,” has a more premium look and feel. And, like the standard MX Keys, it has backlit keys that light up as your hands approach and automatically adjust to the lighting conditions, dimming or even turning off to conserve energy. Note that the link below goes to the standard MX Keys Mini. The MX Keys Mini for Mac can be found here. Read our Logitech MX Keys first take. You’re receiving price alerts for Logitech MX Keys Mini