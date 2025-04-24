Memorial University Harlow Campus in 2025 Announces New Scholarship Openings

If you’re a Memorial University student dreaming of studying at the Harlow Campus in the UK or joining an exchange program overseas, there’s some great news — applications are now open for a variety of scholarships, bursaries, and travel awards for the 2025–2026 academic year.

Funding for Your Study Abroad Adventure

Whether you’re headed to Memorial’s Harlow Campus or planning a semester at a university outside Canada, there are several financial aid options to help cover your expenses. These awards are designed to support full-time students enrolled in university-approved study abroad programs — with a special focus on those who’ll be staying at the Harlow Campus for at least six consecutive weeks. Preference is often given to permanent residents of Newfoundland and Labrador.

To apply, students must have good academic standing based on their previous scholarship year.

Scholarships and Bursaries Available Through the Harlow Awards Portal:

Harlow Development Corporation Scholarship

Harlow Travel Awards

Dr. Edmund de Rothschild Harlow Travel Bursary

Linfield Award

Heads up: If you’re applying for the de Rothschild Bursary or the Linfield Award, you’ll need a nomination letter from a faculty member confirming your financial need. That letter should be submitted to Rhonda Byrne at the Scholarships, Awards and Financial Aid office.

Key Harlow Awards Application Deadlines:

Fall 2025 (Sept–Dec): June 20, 2025

Winter 2026 (Jan–Apr): November 21, 2025

Spring 2026 (May–Aug): February 20, 2026

Extra Opportunities for Certain Faculties

If you’re in the Faculty of Business Administration, Education, or Humanities and Social Sciences, you might be eligible for faculty-specific awards for studying abroad. Be sure to check in with your faculty for all the details.

Planning an Exchange? More Awards to Explore

1. Coca-Cola Scholarship for International Studies

For students who:

Have completed two years of a degree at Memorial

Are accepted for one or two semesters at a recognized university abroad

Have maintained scholarship-level academic standing

Deadline: July 30, 2025

2. Scotiabank Bursaries for International Study

These are for full-time Humanities and Social Sciences students taking part in overseas field schools or faculty-led study trips. Scholarship standing is required to qualify.

Scotiabank Deadlines:

Fall 2025: July 30, 2025

Winter 2026: November 20, 2025

Spring 2026: April 30, 2026

Ready to Apply?

Find all the details and submit your application through Memorial’s official scholarship site:

👉 https://www.mun.ca/scholarships/current-students/study-abroad/