MUDS PhD Opportunity 2025 – Fully Funded Scholarship in Data Science
Fully Funded PhD Scholarship 2025 in Munich School for Data Science is Accepting Applications

Alright, data nerds — if you’re dreaming about doing a PhD that actually matters (and getting paid for it), then this might be your shot.

The Munich School for Data Science (MUDS) just announced a fully funded PhD position — yep, only one slot available, so this is kind of a big deal. The deadline’s coming in hot: May 6, 2025.

So what’s this all about?

It’s a three-year PhD gig, full-time, totally in English. You’ll be working on real-world problems using data science, applied math, and computer science — not just theory for theory’s sake. MUDS pulls together some serious heavyweights in research — think Helmholtz Munich, TUM, LMU, DLR, and a bunch of other cool places. You’ll also get connected with their industry partners, which is a huge plus.

What kind of research would you be doing?

Glad you asked. Here’s the vibe:

  • Machine learning, deep learning, and the usual buzzwords
  • High-performance computing
  • Mining massive datasets (yes, the real messy ones)
  • Model simplification and uncertainty handling
  • Applying all that to stuff like healthcare, earth science, robotics, etc.

So, you won’t just be staring at code all day — you’ll be solving problems that matter.

What’s in it for you?

Besides the full funding (which is always nice), you’ll:

  • Build solid research skills from day one
  • Present at conferences and maybe even travel a bit
  • Join international projects and workshops
  • Get mentored by experts who aren’t just stuck in textbooks
  • And yeah — work on projects that could actually help people

Who can apply?

You’ll need a Master’s degree in one of these (or something closely related):

  • Computer Science
  • Applied Math
  • Anything that’s got solid computational skills behind it

If you’re the kind of person who loves solving puzzles with code and numbers — this could be your thing.

How to apply?

Just head over to their site:
👉 https://www.mu-ds.de/

Again, May 6, 2025 is the last day they’re accepting apps. Don’t leave it to the last minute — this one’s going to be competitive.

That’s the scoop. If you’re hungry for research, want to be surrounded by top-tier minds, and aren’t afraid of a little challenge — throw your hat in the ring. You’ve got nothing to lose and a whole career to gain.

 

