Fully Funded PhD Scholarship 2025 in Munich School for Data Science is Accepting Applications
Alright, data nerds — if you’re dreaming about doing a PhD that actually matters (and getting paid for it), then this might be your shot.
The Munich School for Data Science (MUDS) just announced a fully funded PhD position — yep, only one slot available, so this is kind of a big deal. The deadline’s coming in hot: May 6, 2025.
So what’s this all about?
It’s a three-year PhD gig, full-time, totally in English. You’ll be working on real-world problems using data science, applied math, and computer science — not just theory for theory’s sake. MUDS pulls together some serious heavyweights in research — think Helmholtz Munich, TUM, LMU, DLR, and a bunch of other cool places. You’ll also get connected with their industry partners, which is a huge plus.
What kind of research would you be doing?
Glad you asked. Here’s the vibe:
- Machine learning, deep learning, and the usual buzzwords
- High-performance computing
- Mining massive datasets (yes, the real messy ones)
- Model simplification and uncertainty handling
- Applying all that to stuff like healthcare, earth science, robotics, etc.
So, you won’t just be staring at code all day — you’ll be solving problems that matter.
What’s in it for you?
Besides the full funding (which is always nice), you’ll:
- Build solid research skills from day one
- Present at conferences and maybe even travel a bit
- Join international projects and workshops
- Get mentored by experts who aren’t just stuck in textbooks
- And yeah — work on projects that could actually help people
Who can apply?
You’ll need a Master’s degree in one of these (or something closely related):
- Computer Science
- Applied Math
- Anything that’s got solid computational skills behind it
If you’re the kind of person who loves solving puzzles with code and numbers — this could be your thing.
How to apply?
Just head over to their site:
👉 https://www.mu-ds.de/
Again, May 6, 2025 is the last day they’re accepting apps. Don’t leave it to the last minute — this one’s going to be competitive.
That’s the scoop. If you’re hungry for research, want to be surrounded by top-tier minds, and aren’t afraid of a little challenge — throw your hat in the ring. You’ve got nothing to lose and a whole career to gain.