Apply Now: Asidisi Media Scholarship 2025

Looking to Take Your Journalism Career Further? Asidisi Media Scholarship Programme 2025 Might Be Your Big Break

If you’re a Sri Lankan journalist with big dreams and a hunger to grow professionally, here’s some good news: the Ministry of Health and Mass Media has officially opened applications for the Asidisi Media Scholarship Programme – 2025. This annual initiative is tailor-made for media professionals like you who want to boost their careers through further academic study.

Who’s Eligible?

You can apply if you’re:

Between the ages of 18 and 55

Actively working in a recognized media outlet — whether you’re permanent, part-time, freelance, or provincial

A web journalist or media technician

Holding at least 3 years of experience

In possession of a valid 2025 Media Identity Card from the Department of Information

What Do You Get?

Depending on the type of course you’re taking, the scholarship provides:

Rs. 200,000 for graduate or postgraduate programmes

for graduate or postgraduate programmes Rs. 100,000 for certificate courses (short or long-term)

The total amount is split into three parts:

50% when your course kicks off

25% once you’re halfway through

The last 25% after you successfully complete the course and submit your certificate

Also cool? You can apply for the scholarship again — just wait five years between awards.

📍 Apply here: Asidisi Media Scholarship Programme 2025

Final Date to Apply

Make sure your application reaches the Ministry by May 23, 2025. Don’t wait till the last minute — get started now if you’re eligible.