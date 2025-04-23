Apply Now: Asidisi Media Scholarship 2025
A young Asian businessman smiling at the camera in a meeting room.
Scholarships

Apply Now: Asidisi Media Scholarship 2025

Photo of mubashir.sani@gmail.com mubashir.sani@gmail.com Send an email 2 days ago
0 119 1 minute read

Looking to Take Your Journalism Career Further? Asidisi Media Scholarship Programme 2025 Might Be Your Big Break

If you’re a Sri Lankan journalist with big dreams and a hunger to grow professionally, here’s some good news: the Ministry of Health and Mass Media has officially opened applications for the Asidisi Media Scholarship Programme – 2025. This annual initiative is tailor-made for media professionals like you who want to boost their careers through further academic study.

Who’s Eligible?

You can apply if you’re:

  • Between the ages of 18 and 55
  • Actively working in a recognized media outlet — whether you’re permanent, part-time, freelance, or provincial
  • A web journalist or media technician
  • Holding at least 3 years of experience
  • In possession of a valid 2025 Media Identity Card from the Department of Information

You may also like: USTR Summer Internship 2025 Accepting Applications from Students Nationwide

What Do You Get?

Depending on the type of course you’re taking, the scholarship provides:

  • Rs. 200,000 for graduate or postgraduate programmes
  • Rs. 100,000 for certificate courses (short or long-term)

The total amount is split into three parts:

  • 50% when your course kicks off
  • 25% once you’re halfway through
  • The last 25% after you successfully complete the course and submit your certificate

Also cool? You can apply for the scholarship again — just wait five years between awards.

📍 Apply here: Asidisi Media Scholarship Programme 2025

Final Date to Apply

Make sure your application reaches the Ministry by May 23, 2025. Don’t wait till the last minute — get started now if you’re eligible.

 

Tags
Photo of mubashir.sani@gmail.com mubashir.sani@gmail.com Send an email 2 days ago
0 119 1 minute read
Photo of mubashir.sani@gmail.com

mubashir.sani@gmail.com

Related Articles

Memorial University Harlow Campus in 2025 Announces New Scholarship Openings

Memorial University Harlow Campus in 2025 Announces New Scholarship Openings

13 hours ago
MUDS PhD Opportunity 2025 – Fully Funded Scholarship in Data Science

Fully Funded PhD Scholarship 2025 in Munich School for Data Science is Accepting Applications

2 days ago
PhD Fellowship in Greece 2025 – Join the FUSION Project

PhD Fellowship in Greece 2025 – Join the FUSION Project

4 days ago
MEXT Japan 2026: Eligibility Requirements for Undergraduate and Research Scholarships?

MEXT Japan 2026: Eligibility Requirements for Undergraduate and Research Scholarships?

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button