IGAD Internship 2025 Now Accepting Applicants

If you’re a young professional from East Africa looking for a career-launching opportunity, this one’s for you. IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development) has just opened applications for its 2025 Internship Programme, and it’s shaping up to be an incredible stepping stone for those who are eager to make a real difference in their region.

Supported by the Government of Japan, the internship is all about empowering future leaders across the Horn of Africa — and if selected, you’ll be one of only 14 interns, with two coming from each IGAD member country. It’s a three-month placement, and while it’s non-renewable and unpaid, the experience you gain will be worth way more than a paycheck.

What Makes This Internship Stand Out?

IGAD Internship Programme isn’t one of those internships where you’re stuck doing admin tasks and making coffee. It’s hands-on, real-world experience within IGAD offices. You’ll get to work on programs that impact policy, regional cooperation, gender equality, and development—right at the heart of it.

Here’s what you can expect:

Direct exposure to how regional institutions actually operate

Placement within your own country, with possible travel across the IGAD region

Structured mentoring and learning sessions focused on gender, sustainability, and leadership

Networking with seasoned professionals, development experts, and policymakers

It’s a serious platform if you’re aiming to build a career in governance, international development, or public policy.

What Will You Be Doing?

Your role depends a bit on your academic background, but the internship focuses strongly on gender equality and development goals. You’ll likely be part of a specific IGAD division, working on initiatives that matter.

Some of your key tasks will include:

Supporting the rollout of programs and projects

Helping integrate gender-focused approaches into IGAD’s work

Writing a short but impactful report at the end of your internship, under the guidance of a project manager

It’s a great chance to build your CV, gain real-world insight, and make meaningful contributions.

Can You Apply?

Let’s get to the eligibility part. If you tick the following boxes, you’re good to go:

Age between 21 and 27 at the start of the internship

at the start of the internship Must be a citizen of an IGAD Member State

Either hold a bachelor’s degree or currently enrolled in a master’s program

or currently enrolled in a master’s program Less than two years of post-master’s work experience

work experience Fluent in English (bonus points if you also speak French)

(bonus points if you also speak French) Solid skills in communication, time management, and computer literacy

Comfortable working in a multicultural and international environment

And just so you know, you’ll be based in your home country — which means no visa hassles or major relocation stress.

The Fine Print

Location: Within your own IGAD member state

Within your own IGAD member state Duration: 3 months (non-renewable)

3 months (non-renewable) Pay: It’s an unpaid internship — but packed with professional value

Apply: https://igad.int/job/internship2025/

The last date to apply for the IGAD Internship Program 2025 is 30th April 2025.