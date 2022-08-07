2022 MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch, everything we know so far

- Advertisement -

After the presentation of the 13-inch Pro 2022 together with the 2022 MacBook Air, we are waiting for the announcement of the 14- and 16-inch models, something that if goes according to plan should take place at the end of this year. However, it is important that you keep in mind that the rumors and leaks they don’t end up agreeingand therefore these new teams could be delayed.

During the last months there have been a lot of leaks and rumors that have generated a lot of confusion, so we have decided to put a little order with this article, where we will tell you everything we know at the moment about the MacBook Pro 2022 from 14 and 16 inches starting only of the most reliable information that we have so far.

we are going to focus on four key aspects: the design of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro 2022, its configuration at the hardware level, the price and the launch date. Without further ado, we fully enter to see those points.

2022 MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch design

Everything seems to indicate that Apple is not going to introduce important changes, and that these teams will maintain the design that we saw in last year’s models. This means that they will repeat the notch on the front to integrate the camera, and the line of current generation models.

We do not expect changes in build quality either, which means they will be made in a unibody type aluminum chassis. We do not rule out the possibility that Apple refines or polishes some aspects of the design, but they will be minimal modifications in any case.

Hardware: jump to the M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs

This will be precisely the most important change that we will see with the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro 2022, since both models will use the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsbased on the Apple M2 that the apple company assembled this year in the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 and in the MacBook Air.

The M2 Pro could have a configuration of 10 cores at the CPU level, divided into 8 high-performance cores and 2 high-efficiency cores. and an Apple GPU equipped with 24 graphics cores. For its part, the M2 Max would have a 12 core CPUwhich would be divided into 10 high-performance cores and 2 high-efficiency cores, and would have an Apple GPU with 38 graphics cores.

As far as RAM and storage configuration is concerned, we do not expect big changes compared to the current generation.

Price and release date

Most rumors suggest that the price of the 2022 MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch will be the same or slightly higher than the current models, which leaves us with two possibilities, which have a starting price of €2,249 and €2,749, respectively, or that they are between 100 and 200 euros more expensive. This price increase would be justified by the increase in production costs and the current economic situation.

Regarding the launch date, if the rumors that point to a presentation at the end of the year are true, it is likely that they will reach the market. between October and November 2022. Remember that none of this is confirmed, although it is quite credible.