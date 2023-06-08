2022 Apple MacBook Air on sale — save almost $150 at Amazon

- Advertisement -

SAVE $149.01: As of June 5, the 2022 Apple MacBook Air(opens in a new tab) (13.6″, 256GB) is $149.01 off at Amazon, which is already cheaper than the price drop the company announced during WWDC.

Apple’s WWDC is underway, with lots of fun announcements dominating the conversation about the future of our favorite fruit company (including an AR headset for a truly ridiculous price). One piece of news that may go under the radar (but absolutely shouldn’t), though, involves the 2022 MacBook Air.

During the WWDC event, Apple stated that their most powerful MacBook Air, the 2022 version, would get a permanent $100 price drop and a brand-new 15-inch model. Better yet, we’ve already found the 2022 Air for cheaper than the price cut the company just announced — as of the time of this writing, you can snag one at Amazon for $149.01 off the original price(opens in a new tab).

WWDC 2023: Apple announces M2 Ultra chip, its most powerful yet

The 2022 MacBook Air is the best it’s ever been. Now equipped with the powerful M2 chip, the lightweight Air can handle more than ever at lightning-quick speeds. The device can also net you up to 18 hours of battery life, comes with Apple’s latest rendition of the gorgeous Retina display, and features plenty more bells and whistles that make it an absolute powerhouse of a computer. Also, it weighs just 2.7 pounds. Pretty wild!

Take advantage of the 2022 MacBook Air’s new and improved price — grab one at Amazon(opens in a new tab) and save $149.01.