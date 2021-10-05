2021 Nobel Prize in Physics recognizes advances in the study of “complex systems”

The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics ceremony ended with three winners for their study of “complex systems.” According to what stipulated on the main page Of the awards, the recognition comes due to the key contributions that three scientists made to the understanding and study of a topic of global interest: climate change.

Winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics

Specifically, the award will go to three scientists who, separately, offered key knowledge for current sciences. First of all, we have Syukuro Manabe from Princeton University and Klaus Hasselmann from the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Hamburg.

Both made contributions in “physical modeling of the Earth’s climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming”. For this reason, they share the first half of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics.

Next, with the other part of the award, we have Giorgio Parisi from the Sapienza University of Rome. In your case, the recognition was awarded due to “The discovery of the interaction of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from the atomic to the planetary scale.”

The contributions

According to the judges, Manabe’s private contributions, made during the sixties, made it possible to study how variations in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere can generate changes in the climate. Currently, this knowledge acts as one of the pillars for countless climate prediction models.

For his part, Hasselmann stood out in the 1970s for creating a model that increased confidence in climate prediction models. Thanks to his work, it was possible to explain more clearly why the calculations of physics did offer a reliable basis for the analysis and study of something as messy as weather patterns.

Finally, Parisi was noted for finding the “pattern of disorder” thanks to his study of the metallic alloy known as rotating glass. Due to its particular properties, its structure and molecular qualities seemed to change randomly.

Thanks to Parisi, it was possible to identify the pattern of such elusive material. Now, his mathematical formula can be applied to both atomic and planetary chaotic phenomena, which also includes the study and prediction of climate change patterns.

Order out of chaos

In short, the trio of scientists managed to develop knowledge bases that could put “order out of chaos” in complex systems. In general, there is the conception that physics can only work or study those controlled or stable processes. But studies in areas like this show us that even “chaos” can be studied and understood through physics.

The weather, which has been the main theme of today’s awards, is just a sample of what complex systems can be. Now, it has been particularly prominent recently due to the growing impact of climate change.