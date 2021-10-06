2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to those who developed a new way of building molecules

The world’s most recognized awards ceremony continues on its third day with the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. reported on the main page From the organization, this year’s accolade goes to a pair of scientists who developed a new, “greener” way of building molecules.

The “greener” methodology could change the way various materials are created or transformed. All thanks to the development of a third type of catalyst that has come to revolutionize the rules of the game.

Winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

For this year, two scientists were chosen as the winners who, separately, managed to develop a process known as “asymmetric organocatalysis”. The first half of the award goes to the German Benjamin List.

For his part, the other half of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry went to David David MacMillan, a native of Scotland. In both cases, their efforts led them to discover a more efficient, safer, and cheaper way to create molecules.

As if that were not enough, it has also been noted that his method seems to be more environmentally friendly and leave fewer traces in its wake. Therefore, their contributions have marked a before and after in the world of chemistry, materials handling and molecular development.

The new catalysis

Catalysis is a natural process that allows the creation or transformation of molecules. In the world, catalysis processes are constantly being generated both on a small and large scale. For example, car engines use catalysis to transform their harmful residues into “harmless” molecules that do not disturb us.

Credit: Angela Weiss / Pool Photo. Via AP.

Likewise, catalysis occurs within our body also as a form of transformation of our molecules to carry out various processes. The latter thanks to the action of enzymes.

Until now, it was considered that catalysis could only be of two types, by metals or by enzymes. Thanks to the research of scientists, that has changed. Currently, asymmetric organocatalysis stands as a third type of catalysis based on the activity of small organic molecules.

One method, infinite utilities

As we already mentioned, asymmetric organocatalysis has been worthy of the recognition of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021 due to both its novelty and all the facilities it offers. That’s because the new method is not only much more comfortable, affordable and green, but it has universal applications.

With that in mind, we can see that asymmetric organocatalysis could be applied in diverse areas ranging from the creation of food flavorings to the development of new medicines. All from an unprecedented perspective that facilitates processes and magnifies results. Something that “It is already greatly benefiting humanity“Said Pernilla Wittung-Stafshede, who is a member of the Nobel panel.