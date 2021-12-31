2021 has been the year of folding phones. And Samsung the biggest reference

The Korean manufacturer is sweeping its range of folding phones. To give you the idea, the Seoul-based company itself has announced that lhe sales of the Samsung Galazy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 exceed those achieved with their Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy S21.

Undoubtedly, a way of making it clear that the market for folding devices has more and more travel, and that Samsung has become the main benchmark within the sector, although there are other competitors such as Motorola, Huawei or OPPO.

To give you the idea of ​​the rise of this type of device, In 2021 Samsung has sold four times more folding phones than in 2020, exceeding all expectations for this type of device. And it is that the growth of phones with a folding screen does not stop growing.

An underrated and long-standing market

At first it was thought that the sales of the folding devices would be anecdotal due to their high price. Nothing is further from reality. And, we are facing a new “Note case”, where no one was betting on the future of a phone with such a large screen for its time and that was the starting gun for a new market of phablets, those hybrids between phone and tablet that stood out for the screen diagonal.

Now, something similar has happened with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. No one expected that there would be such a high interest in this emerging technology, and it really has been a runaway success. And Samsung has been the great reference. You just have to look at the total sales figures, where 60% of the folding phones sold in the third quarter were from the Korean manufacturer.

On the other hand, The prices of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold are not for all pockets, but little by little they are managing to reduce manufacturing costs to offer a more adjusted price. And the idea of ​​having a folding phone for less than 1200 euros is getting closer and closer.

This market will have to be closely followed in 2022, because the emergence of other firms such as Xiaomi could be the final push for folding phones to become the star product next year. And if it is not for next year, it will only be a matter of being patient because it is clear that flip phones are here to stay.

