20 years ago, Apple announced the eMac, an iMac specifically for the education sector

Exactly 20 years ago, Apple announced its eMacan all-in-one computer, manufactured from 2002 to 2005, developed specifically for educational use in classrooms and computer labs. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M The original eMac had a shell in glossy white polycarbonate with a 17-inch flat CRT display, a 700MHz PowerPC G4 processor, nVidia GeForce2 MX graphics card, 128MB RAM, a 40GB hard drive, five USB ports, two FireWire ports, two 16W stereo speakers and a ‘CD-ROM drive.





The list price of $ 999, which went up $ 1,199 for the 56K modem version, placed the eMac squarely between the previous generation iMac, which cost $ 799, and the LCD iMac that sold for $ 1499. These are all the specifications: 17-inch flat CRT display (16-inch diagonal) up to 1280 x 960 pixels in 24-bit color

700 MHz PowerPC G4 processor

128 MB SDRAM

CD-RW optical drive

40GB ATA hard drive

Integrated 10 / 100BASE-T Ethernet

56K V.90 modem

support for optional AirPort wireless network (IEEE 802.11)

Integrated 16-watt digital amplifier and stereo speakers for great stereo sound

an audio-in port, a headphone jack and a microphone

NVIDIA GeForce2 MX AGP 2X graphics with 32MB Double Data Rate (DDR) video memory for exceptional 3D performance

Apple Pro optical mouse and full-size Apple Pro keyboard

Mac OS X version 10.1.4, Mac OS 9.2.2 Read more Apple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from Taoiseach Steve Jobs commented on the eMac launch with these words: “Our educational customers have asked us to design a desktop computer specifically for them. The new eMac features a 17-inch flat CRT and powerful G4 processor, while maintaining the compact enclosure that teachers love.” .



