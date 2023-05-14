20 Tech Founders and Billionaires That Play Sports

When he’s not promoting the metaverse, Mark Zuckerberg leads an active life in the real world.





The Meta CEO has been known to post videos of himself hydrofoiling, surfing, and fencing.

Last week, Zuckerberg said he competed in his first jiu-jitsu tournament and “won some medals.” He shared some photos from the event on Instagram.

Jiu-jitsu isn’t the only contact sport Zuckerberg likes to play. Last year, he showed off his mixed martial arts (MMA) skills against a UFC fighter.

“What’s a thing that’s both super engaging physically, but also intellectually, where you can’t afford to focus on something else? MMA is the perfect thing because if you stop paying attention for one second, you’re going to end up on the bottom,” he said in an interview with Joe Rogan last year.

While the billionaire said he used to run a lot, he added that he has since cooled on the exercise because he likes activities “that require full focus” to take his mind off of work.

But he does not appear to have given up the sport entirely. He ran a 5K with some friends last month and said on Instagram that he hit a “sub-2o min goal.”

Zuckerberg also enjoys hunting. In 2011, the CEO served Jack Dorsey a goat he’d killed himself, according to Rolling Stone.

Sources: Insider, Insider, Rolling Stone