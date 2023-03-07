20 curiosities of WhatsApp that perhaps you did not know

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp It has more than 2 billion active users around the world and is constantly receiving important news. To use it and get the most out of it, you can use some of the best tricks for WhatsApp and it will also be very useful to know some curiosities about the platform.

WhatsApp is a stable, useful and easy-to-use messaging app, which is why it has so many users and continues to expand.

For example, it is curious to know how its name originated, why WhatsApp is called WhatsApp, but in addition to this detail, here we are going to tell you many other curiosities about the service. Attentive:

1.- WhatsApp is the third most used social network worldwide, it has 2,000 million users, only behind Facebook (2,960 million users) and YouTube (2,500 million).

2- Jan Koum is one of the founders of the instant messaging application. Of Ukrainian origin, he came to the United States, specifically to the city of California, in 1992, with only 16 years of age and together with his mother. In 1997, at just 21 years old, he meets Brian Acton, his co-worker at a security company. Together they create the idea of ​​developing WhatsApp with the help of immigrants who lived in the city and who would finance the project.

3- Initially, WhatsApp was thought of as a tool to know the status of a user to contact. That is, if he was available to be called or receive an SMS. It was not intended as a standard instant messaging system.

4- In 2009, Brian Acton, one of the founders of WhatsApp, applied for a job at Facebook, but his entry was rejected. This anecdote was told in a tweet sent on August 3, 2009. When Facebook bought the app in 2014, he ended up becoming part of the company.

Facebook turned me down. It was a great opportunity to connect with some fantastic people. Looking forward to life’s next adventure. — Brian Acton (@brianacton) August 3, 2009

5- Five years after founding WhatsApp Inc, Facebook made an offer to buy the application for 19,000 million dollars and the opportunity for founders to join the company as Facebook employees and work on WhatsApp. Added to this was the absorption of 70 more employees. However, after 8 years of being employees of the social network, both founders resigned, but Brian Acton did so by posting a message on Twitter inviting everyone to stop using Facebook after the Cambridge Analytica scandal. His experience did not end well.

6- Google had also previously been interested in WhatsApp and had offered 10,000 million dollars. In addition, if it was a lower amount, it is believed that the rejection occurred because Google did not offer the founders positions within WhatsApp, which would have to pass completely into the hands of Google.

7- The same year that WhatsApp was sold, in 2014, there was talk for the first time of a disease that was baptized with the name of “WhatsAppitis”, an inflammation in the wrist for excessive use of the app. It was published in the online medical journal «The Lancet».

8.- At the beginning of launching it was not a free service. WhatsApp cost about 0.89 euros annually, but at the beginning of 2016 it stopped being paid to become a 100% free tool.

9- When it was launched it had much less features than now. For example, it did not allow sending photos and videos until 2013. Voice notes arrived much later and in 2015 calls through the app were born. A year later, video calls. In 2017, WhatsApp states appeared, ephemeral content that disappeared 24 hours after its publication.

10- In just one minute you can send up to 38 million messages through WhatsApp. That on a normal day. On important dates, such as Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the number of messages sent can double.

11.- Among the mobile messaging apps, it is the most popular in the world, thanks to its more than 2,000 million users. The second place is occupied by Weixin / wechat With 1.263 million users, it is very popular in China. Telegram, its great rival, has 800 million users.

12.- It is estimated that 100 billion messages are sent daily on WhatsApp. In addition, more than 100 million monthly calls are made on the platform, which gives an average of 1,100 calls per second.

13.- WhatsApp Business has more than 50 million users, and the two countries in the world where the WhatsApp business service is used the most are India and Brazil.

14.- It has been calculated that there are more than 8 million of commercial catalogs on the platform.

15.- WhatsApp is available in 60 languages ​​and in more than 180 countries.

16.- WhatsApp is currently restricted in six countries in the world: China, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Syria, North Korea and Cuba.

17.- Hispanic Americans use WhatsApp the most in the United States, they make up 46% of the community, followed by 23% African-Americans and 16% Americans.

18.- The average WhatsApp user spends approximately 19 hours on the application each month. This makes it the second most important application by cumulative time, behind Facebook with 19.5 hours. Third place belongs to Instagram with an estimated 10.3 hours of monthly usage per user.

17.- The majority of WhatsApp users are men, they make up 54.5% of the total base, while women are 45.5%.

twenty.- 27% of all selfies that are taken globally is shared on WhatsApp. However, 48% of all selfies are posted on Facebook, while only 8% are posted on Instagram.