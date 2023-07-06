20 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals 2023: Pixel Phones, Apple Watches, and Dyson Gear

- Advertisement -

since 2015, Amazon has held at least one Prime Day per year. It’s the annual sales event where the retailer slashes prices on thousands of products across its online storefront (and triggers similar sales on other retailers too). Prime Day, over time, has become two full days of instead of one, and in 2022 there were two Prime Day events, one in the summer and one in the fall (because money). This year’s Prime Day event falls on July 11 and 12, starting at 3 am Eastern time.

You need to be a Prime subscriber to take advantage of the discounts (here’s a free 30-day trial; set a reminder to cancel it before it automatically renews), but there are plenty of for anyone who isn’t a member. WIRED will be scouring the platform to bring you the best deals throughout the event, but there’s good news: Price drops have already started. We rounded up the best early Prime Day deals we’ve found right here—on Amazon and other retailers—and we’ll keep this story updated over the next few weeks. Our Prime Day Shopping Guide is full of tips to help you navigate the event like a pro.

Updated July 3, 2023: We’ve added new deals and crossed out expired ones.

Windows 11 widgets start showing notifications

Tech Deals

Apple Watch Series 8.

The Apple Watch Series 8 (8/10, WIRED Recommends) is our favorite Apple Watch. (The 41-mm version is also on sale for $329.) Most people will be fine with the new second-generation Watch SE, but this model includes an electrocardiogram, an always-on display, a skin temperature sensor for better period tracking, a more accurate heart-rate monitor, and the ability to measure blood oxygen levels. Check our Best Apple Watch Accessories guide to make the most of your smartwatch.

The brand-new Pixel 7A is our favorite Android phone for most people (8/10, WIRED Recommends). Now, for the same price, this bundle also gets you the Pixel Buds A-Series, our favorite wireless earbuds. The phone is powerful, and it has wireless charging and a nice bright screen—oh, and some of the best cameras you’ll find for the money. It’ll be supported for years to come, so you won’t have to upgrade anytime soon.

This is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked on this solid-state drive. You can pop it into your PC if you have an M.2 drive, or into a PlayStation 5 to expand your storage. Other sizes are on sale, and so is the version without the heat sink. This one packs plenty of storage space and is super fast—we recommend it in our How to Build a PC guide.

Photograph: Amazon

Our favorite Fire tablet, the Fire HD 10 (7/10, WIRED Recommends) is the fastest and biggest tablet in Amazon’s lineup. There are better tablets out there for more money, but it’s decently powerful and is great for watching shows and movies or reading books through Amazon Prime and other Amazon memberships. It’s the best you’ll find under $200, and right now you can get it for under $100. We certainly like it a whole lot more than the new Fire 11 Max.

Make sure you click “See All Buying Options” to see the deal. Our favorite portable charger for tablets can fully recharge an 11-inch tablet twice, while still being slim enough to fit into the padded sleeve of most backpacks. (It can also charge a laptop in a pinch, though it won’t work for something powerful, like a MacBook Pro.) It has USB-C and USB-A ports and an LED display that shows you the percentage of power remaining in the bank.

Moft’s Smart Desk Mat is a folding desk mat that can balance your laptop or tablet, and you can snap your phone onto the wireless charger as you work. There are three bundles of the Desk Mat, which each have different accessories—the Smart Paper Kit, the Digital Kit, and the Full Kit, all of which are on sale for 10 percent off using coupon code Summer10.

Anker MagGo 637 Photograph: Anker

Clip the on-page coupon to see the discount at checkout. We love Anker’s MagSafe wireless chargers. This one doubles as a power strip for your desktop or living room. It features three AC outlets on the back, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports, one of which is capable of outputting 65 watts of power (enough to recharge a MacBook). WIRED reviews editor Julian Chokkattu has been using it for the past year with no issues.

The Amazon Echo Buds (8/10, WIRED Recommends) are made for Alexa fans. These earbuds have good sound and a great app, but the real standout is how easy it is to use Alexa while wearing them. You can have Alexa integrated so it’s easy to ask for the weather, set a timer, and check your calendar.

Home and Entertainment Deals

Photograph: Roborock

The Roborock Q5+ (9/10, WIRED Recommends) is our favorite robot vacuum for several reasons. It’s simple to use, the app is easy to navigate, and the vacuum itself is incredibly reliable. It can also map multiple room types and designate different floor types for those rooms. The biggest downside is the price tag, which means you’ll want to grab one before the deal ends on June 30.

We haven’t tried these oven mitts, but we’ve had great experiences with KitchenAid products, and $7 is $7. These are the mini kind, which means they only really cover your fingers. They’re good for pulling small pans off the stove, but not for carrying a hot skillet when you’re grilling out. The silicone grip will help you keep a tight hold on whatever you’ve got.

Braun MultiServe Coffee Machine Photograph: Braun

Just want a single cup of coffee? The Braun MultiServe Coffee Machine (8/10, WIRED Recommends) can brew up a full pot or a single cup, combining the advantages of a regular coffee machine and a Keurig. Bonus: It has a rare certification from the Specialty Coffee Association.

This air purifier and fan combo will look great in any room. It adds some coolness to the air it purifies, and it will cycle the air in a 326-square-foot room five times an hour. It can’t cool off an already toasty room, but it will feel nice if you’re sitting right in front of it, and it is fairly quiet. Read our Best Air Purifiers guide for more recommendations.

Enter code SUMMER at checkout to see the discount. Branch makes some of our favorite home office gear, including our top office chair recommendation. It has plenty of adjustable features, so you can contour it to your body, and it happens to look really nice. With the same code, you can also get our second-favorite, the Branch Verve chair for $494 ($55 off), or the Branch Standing Desk for $629 ($70 off).

Tears of the Kingdom Courtesy of Nintendo

The price drop will only show up after you add the product to your cart. This is the first and best discount we’ve seen for the newest installation in the Legend of Zelda series. Play as Link and search for Princess Zelda to uncover the mysteries of the kingdom in the sky. It’s very similar to Breath of the Wild but offers many quality-of-life improvements. Read our full review here.

This is our favorite mesh Wi-Fi option for folks with larger homes. It’s a three-pack and offers three gigabit Ethernet ports on the main router and two on the nodes. Setup can be tricky, but once you’re up and running, the speeds, coverage, and stability are excellent. Read more in our Best Mesh Wi-Fi Systems guide.

The Eero Pro 6E (7/10, WIRED Recommends) Wi-Fi system is easy to set up and use and has reliable, speedy performance. If you’re already an Eero user, it’s compatible with other Eero devices, and it can also be a smart-home hub, thanks to included Zigbee and Thread support. The one-pack, two-pack, and three-pack options are all on sale for Prime subscribers.

Personal Care Deals

Dyson Corrale Photograph: Dyson

The Dyson Corrale (8/10, WIRED Recommends) delivers fantastic, silky results on even super curly hair, but that performance comes at a price. This is why seeing it on sale right now is extra exciting.

This cheap electric toothbrush is even cheaper right now. The Philips One is slim enough to feel like a regular toothbrush and has gentle vibrations if you aren’t looking for something powerful. It comes with a small case for traveling. Select colors are on sale.

Parenting Deals

Photograph: Ergobaby

It’s easy to see why the Ergobaby Omni 360 is such a popular baby carrier. It can adjust to carry kiddos as little as a newborn and up to 45 pounds, and it can be worn in a variety of positions. It’s lightweight and comfortable, and though it’s not as sleek as some carriers, it provides plenty of support without feeling overly bulky. As a bonus, it comes with a little detachable storage pouch so you aren’t left balancing the baby, the carrier, and a bag.

Most wearable breast pumps are pretty pricey. The Imani i2 (7/10, WIRED Recommends) is one of the cheapest to get the job done—and it has the FDA approval you want in a breast pump. It’s ultra-minimalist, though, with no screen and just a few buttons on the top of the pump, so you’ll need to track pumping time and the mode you’re using. And the parts aren’t dishwasher safe. But otherwise, it’s a great pump that will deliver on what you need most.

Amazon will automatically discount your order during checkout when you spend at least $50 on select items. There’s a massive selection in this sale, with items ranging from pet food and school supplies to pantry staples and household essentials. Need to restock on dish soap, granola bars, doggy bags, or vitamins? It’s worth checking this deal out.

All Amazon Prime members are eligible for a free one-year Grubhub+ membership. However, customers who sign up for the first time before July 5, 2023, will get a free two-year membership. The service is valued at $11 per month, and it auto-renews once the trial is over, so make sure you set a reminder to cancel it. Grubhub+ gets you free delivery on orders over $12, and there are some exclusive deals for Prime members. One such discount expires on July 10. Use coupon code PRIME10 to save 10 percent on orders over $12.

Select Amazon Prime members who upload a photo for the first time are eligible for a free $15 Amazon credit when they spend $30 or more. Not all customers qualify; this page can help you figure out whether you’re able to get in on the deal. We don’t hate Amazon Photos, and we certainly don’t hate “free” money.

Competing Retailer Sales Pages

Other stores have started offering competing deals that don’t require an Amazon Prime membership (and others likely will soon). Here’s a list of merchants that may be getting in on the action.