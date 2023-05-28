2 Wi-Fi options on your Android mobile that you should disable to save battery and increase your privacy

We use our Android devices on a daily basis to browse the Internet, connect to apps, and enjoy online content. However, did you know that certain Wi-Fi options on your device can drain your battery and compromise your privacy?

That’s right, this is a reality and that is why it is necessary to explore the subject a little closely. Having said all this, in this article we have brought two Wi-Fi options on your Android that you should disable to maximize battery life and protect your personal information, so let’s get right into it.

Network preferences and automatic activation

To the surprise of many, the network preferences on your Android device can significantly affect battery life. And it is that when your Android is configured to automatically connect to available Wi-Fi networks, it can drain the battery quickly, especially if you are in areas with weak or non-existent Wi-Fi signals.

In addition, there is another setting that is to notify if there are available networks, let’s see, that the functions do not sound bad either, but yes, always keep in mind the consequences when you have them active, that is, that may compromise your privacy by revealing your location, connection habits, draining your batteryamong other things.

Let’s see, that under no circumstances should you allow your mobile to automatically connect to networks without your consent, since many of them can be insecure and it is well known that today’s hackers just need you to connect to their Wi-Fi network (you inside thinking that it is a secure and common network) and with that they would have enough to access all your information.

To turn off network notifications and automatic activation, follow these steps

– Go to the settings of your Android device.

– Choose connections either Network and Internetdepending on the version of Android you are using.

– Look for the option that indicates Wifi and click on it.

– Within this menu, access the tab preferences either network preferences.

– Disable the option Automatically connect to Wi-Fi either network notifications or any similar option.

And voila, by disabling these features, you will protect your privacy by preventing your Android device from sending unnecessary signals and you will reduce power consumption, which will translate into a longer battery life.