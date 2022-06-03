2 GB file transfers arrive on WhatsApp, how can you use it?

One of the great novelties that users are waiting for in WhatsApp is the improvement that was announced to increase the size of the files that can be sent. These will increase to 2 GB, a fairly considerable figure that will make the service much more useful both personally and professionally (since, for example, videos and documents to share will have fewer restrictions). The company has already started with the real tests, first in Argentina and later extended to other users the possibility of carrying out this type of shipment, but it is now that a much more definitive step is taken because it has been verified that those who have the version WhatsApp test programs begin to receive this function globally. It is the last step for this possibility to be found in the stable application… something that is what you want to happen sooner rather than later. From the source of the information it is indicated that there are already quite a few users who use the WhatsApp beta (as long as it is 2.22.13.6 for Android) who already enjoy this new option. At the moment it is not available for iOS, but in the new iteration that will arrive today or tomorrow it will be included. How to know if you can send files up to 2 GB? Well, since this function is currently activated from the WhatsApp servers, there is no other way than to carry out the usual trial and error, which is always effective. Therefore, select a file from your terminal that is larger than 100 MB, and then share it as usual. If it lets you share it without receiving a warning message that it’s too big… you’re in luck! How to get hold of the trial version of WhatsApp Well, you don’t have to pay anything or do complex actions that endanger the device you use. Simply access this Play Store link and click on the access and download button. As soon as you are accepted into the trial version of the messaging application, you will see how an installation is executed that replaces the stable one. And, this is it, as you can see it is extremely simple. The fact is that assessing the status of the function of being able to send files of up to 2G on WhatsApp (which has been present on Telegram for a long time), it is normal that in less than a month everyone will enjoy this possibility… yes It is verified that the servers do not give problems. >