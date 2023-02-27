5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest news2 backcountry skiers killed in avalanche in Colorado

2 backcountry skiers killed in avalanche in Colorado

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
1677487150 abc news default 2000x2000 update 16x9 992.jpg
1677487150 abc news default 2000x2000 update 16x9 992.jpg
- Advertisement -

Two backcountry skiers have died after being caught in an avalanche in southwestern Colorado

ByThe Associated Press

February 26, 2023, 1:38 PM

- Advertisement -

DURANGO, Colo. — Two backcountry skiers died after being caught in an avalanche in southwestern Colorado on Saturday, officials said.

The skiers had been reported overdue from a trip near Vallecito Reservoir, about 24 miles (39 kilometers) northeast of Durango. Just before midnight, a helicopter found an avalanche with tracks leading into it but not out of it, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said. The two skiers were later found buried in about 4 feet (1.2 meters) of avalanche debris, the center said in its preliminary report.

A total of six people have now been killed in avalanches in Colorado this snow season. Seven people died last year, according to the avalanche center.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Man arrested after ‘striking’ officer with their own Taser holster, Galt police say

A man was arrested over the weekend after pulling a Taser holster off an...
Latest news

Full transcript of “Face the Nation” on Feb. 26, 2023

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, moderated by Margaret Brennan:...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.