1Password, there is also the restyling for the iOS and Android apps

1password for iOS and android/">Android the look is redone and renewed inside, in continuity and consistency with the update that had already been seen on the apps for the Windows and macOS desktop operating systems. The novelties of 1Password 8 are immediately evident, from the first post update opening: the home screen in fact, it has been renewed, and everyone can customize it by ordering the different sections, adding quick actions, highlighting favorites and so on.

The effort made by the developers to make the app more intuitive is evident from the first opening, which helps the novice to become familiar with the interface. Like the desktop version, the dashboard Watchover which offers an overview of the actions that should be taken to increase the security of the access keys, complete with an overall score and judgment on their “resistance”.

Of course, there is no shortage of icons, fonts and revised details, so as to make the 1Password interface more modern. Recently the service had introduced the possibility to share documents and files attached to any other element such as logins, secure notes and credit cards by generating a simple link. Subscribe to 1Password costs 2.65 euros per month plus VAT with annual billing, while the family plan (which supports up to 5 users) costs 4.75 euros per month (+ VAT). There is a free 14-day trial for new users.

  • 1Password | iOS | App Store, Free (in-app purchases)
  • 1Password | Android | Google Play Store, Free (in-app purchases)

