1Password password manager now supports file sharing

Better known for its work as a centralized and secure password manager, 1Password facilitates access to different applications, platforms and services, without the need to memorize all the corresponding passwords. But now it has added an additional function that will surely be useful for those who are concerned about the security of sending files and documents.

It is about the possibility of sending files to other people, shipments that are also made with maximum security. The option is also extremely easy to use, since it provides a link to share with the recipient of the document to be sent. It will suffice for said receiver to click on said link to start the download.

This link has an expiration date, which is reported when the link is received, and later the possibility of downloading it will expire. A verification method can be added to the linkeither by adding their email address by the recipient, or through a single-use code.

The shared file will be displayed from the 1Password website, and the recipient can copy fields, download documents or even save them to your own 1Password account, if you had one. The procedure is quite similar to what happens when a document hosted on Google Drive is shared with someone, with some differences, such as the expiration of the validity of the link.

It is, in a way, an extension of another function that 1Password added last year and that allowed, also by sharing a link, give others a password of those stored in the ditto management service.

Given the usual recommendation of do not use the same password for different applications, platforms, social networks… password managers are essential so as not to have to memorize them all (it is also advisable to change them from time to time) and, as in the case of 1Password, only having to remember one password, the password manager, which gives access to all the others that are used.

