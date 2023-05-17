1Password, here is the launch date of passkey support | Open Beta

We have an official date for the debut of passkey on 1Password: June 6th. The service had already announced the arrival of the new technology, more secure and modern than traditional passwords, already last November, but the time window known so far was simply: this year. Over the past few days, 1Password has also released a short video explaining how the system will work.

However, there are some limitations: in the meantime, we are talking about one Open Beta, and then it will be available only on desktop (therefore you will need the official extension for Safari, Firefox and all Chromium-based browsers, including Chrome and Microsoft Edge). The mobile functionality is still under development. Also, you won’t be able to replace the service master password with a passkey right away; we will have to wait until July 2023.

For those who still don’t quite understand how passkeys work, it is worth remembering that it is a protocol developed by the FIDO Alliance (members include big names such as Google, Apple and Microsoft) which allows you to eliminate traditional methods such as 2FA, SMS and of course passwords. Basically, you use the biometric authentication systems of your device (a fingerprint scanner, face recognition such as Windows Hello or Apple Face ID) to log in to a site. All data exchanges that take place in the process are suitably encrypted; there is less risk of data theft because credentials are never transmitted to external servers.

Apple and Google have started distributing their own implementations of passkeys, but they have one significant limitation: They’re tied to their respective ecosystems. Services like 1Password, which are cross-platform, will be particularly popular with “hybrid” users – for example with a Mac and an Android smartphone. Of course passwords will continue to be used for a (quite) while yet, and therefore their support in the app will be kept exactly as before.