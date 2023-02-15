5G News
HomeTech News19 Best Wireless Headphones (2023): Earbuds, Noise Canceling, and More

19 Best Wireless Headphones (2023): Earbuds, Noise Canceling, and More

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
best wireless headphones featured focal bathys gear.jpg
Whether you’re listening to the latest episode of the Gadget Lab podcast or hitting the trail with Taylor Swift’s album on repeat, the right pair of wireless headphones can make or break your day. The only problem is that there are so many to choose from. WIRED’s Gear team is constantly testing new models, and these are the very best we’ve found.

Be sure to check out all our audio buying guides, like the Best Wireless Earbuds, Best Workout Earbuds, Best Smart Speakers, and Best Bluetooth Speakers, for more music nirvana.

Updated February 2023: We’ve added the Anker Space A40, Focal Bathys, and Belkin Soundform Mini. 

Special offer for Gear readers: Get a 1-year subscription to WIRED for $5 ($25 off). This includes unlimited access to WIRED.com and our print magazine (if you’d like). Subscriptions help fund the work we do every day.

