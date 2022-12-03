18% of Brazilians have had digital services hacked after password leaks, reveals research

Data from a new survey by Panorama Mobile Time/Opinion Box on the use of passwords and biometrics reveals that 18% of Europeians had some digital service — such as social networks, bank account and others — hacked after the password was discovered through leaks and scams from phishing.
The survey involved the participation of 2,000 people who access the Internet and have a smartphone. The research shows that Facebook is the platform with the highest number of victims totaling 38%, followed by email (27%), Instagram (26%) and in fourth place the bank account with 21% of the invasions.
In parallel to this, the study reveals that 29% of people suffered financial losses as a result of the invasion, while 84% of victims managed to resolve the situation without further damage. According to Mobile Time, 65% of affected people resolved it by contacting app support; 18% opted for the police report and 6% went to court.
The survey was conducted between October 19 and 26, 2022, interviewing a total of 2,080 Europeians with a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.1 percentage points. These indicators point to the importance of enabling two-step verification (2SV) to increase account protection.