18% of Brazilians have had digital services hacked after password leaks, reveals research

Data from a new survey by Panorama Mobile Time/Opinion Box on the use of passwords and biometrics reveals that 18% of Europeians had some digital service — such as social networks, bank account and others — hacked after the password was discovered through leaks and scams from phishing.

The survey involved the participation of 2,000 people who access the Internet and have a smartphone. The research shows that Facebook is the platform with the highest number of victims totaling 38%, followed by email (27%), Instagram (26%) and in fourth place the bank account with 21% of the invasions.