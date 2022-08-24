18 months in prison for sharing 40 movies on a torrent site

without permission from whoever owns the copyright can be very expensive, and there is a new case that proves it.

A user shared 40 movies on a torrent site, and the penalty can reach 40 years in , as reported by torrentfreak.

- Advertisement -

He did not do it on sites like PirateBay, but on a private torrent website that requires membership, that is, other users pay in some way to access the content published there. These sites require an invitation to enter, and generally you must upload content in order to download another.

Each site has different rules, but being a torrent site, it is usually mandatory to share what is being downloaded, so that other people can take advantage of the node and get more download speed and possibility.

In 2020, the case of the DanishBits website, Danish, closed and with one of those responsible sent to prison, was already known. They are now prosecuting another of their former members, a user who has been investigated by the Rights Alliance for information gathering, along with other Danish users who have shared a minimum of 10 movies.

Rights Alliance says the maximum prison sentence the court can consider is 18 , but it also has a claim for damages of around $380, very low compared to similar cases.

- Advertisement -

The goal is not to make money from the topic, they don’t want to be a copyright troll and they want to show the population that sharing protected content is a serious crime in Denmark.