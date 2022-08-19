17-year-old boy creates motor without magnets to make electric vehicles more sustainable

Robert Sansone is 17 years old, and he has won $75,000 in first prize at this year’s Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), all thanks to a that could help the vehicle industry a lot.

It is a synchronous reluctance motor with improved performance compared to existing models. They are motors used for pumps and fans, not for electric cars (they don’t have enough power), but in Robert’s version, he gains power and doesn’t use expensive rare earth metals.



The kid considers himself an inventor, in fact he has already created more than 60 projects. He lives in Florida, and among other things has built animatronic hands and running boots. After seeing how expensive the motors used in today’s electric cars are, he decided to get down to business and improve existing models of the synchronous reluctance motor, as it does not require rare earth metals.

The first prototype was made of 3D-printed plastic, copper wires, and a steel rotor, and it’s already won a few awards with it.

Companies like BMW and MAHLE are developing magnetless motors for the same reasons, to avoid importing rare metals from China, and to build more efficiently. In fact, BMW’s fifth-generation electric motor does not have or use rare-earth metals.

Robert Sansone has not given many technical details of how he has done it, since he wants to patent his design. At the moment, one of the features mentioned, is that at 750 RPM, it showed 37 percent more efficiency, being that the RPM limit achieved so far (the plastic melted with more revolutions per minute).

More information at societyforscience.org.