17 tips and tricks to be a Google Messages expert

Google Messages is the official application to send SMS/MMS and chat for free through the RCS protocol, popularly known as the “WhatsApp for carriers” and the Android alternative to Apple’s iMessage, already surpassing over 1 billion downloads in the Play Store.

Taking advantage of the fact that more and more devices come with Google Messages factory let’s see 17 tips and tricks to get the most out of Google Messagesgoing over its best features and settings.

Activate chat features

Most carriers support the RCS protocol, which allows us to turn the Google Messages app into a alternative to WhatsApp and Telegram for chat for free with our contacts that also have this protocol activated, which is called here chat functions.

When Google Messages detects that our operator is compatible with the RCS tries to automatically activate the chat functions, but we can make sure from Settings > Chat Features. If we see that they are not activated, we just have to touch Enable chat features to be able to send free messages over Wi-Fi or data.

If “Text message” appears in the message box, we will send an SMS. If you put “chat message” it will be a free RCS. It is a good alternative to send free messages to our contacts when other messaging clients are down.

Set your privacy when chatting

With the chat functions activated, our contacts will be able to see if we have read their messages or if we are writing. From Settings > Chat Features we can disable the read receipts and the reading prompts.

Set up automatic download

Within the settings of the chat functions we can also configure the automatic download. By default it will download received files up to a certain size. in the settings Download received files automatically we can select the maximum size or disable for manual download.

Enable spam protection

One of the strengths of the Google Messages app is its spam protection. Google is capable of detecting and blocking those spam or phishing SMS that try to steal our data or money. We can check if said protection is activated from Settings > Spam protection. Then in Menu > Spam and blocked we can see what messages we have in the Spam folder.

Block and mark as spam

Sometimes that spam protection isn’t perfect and they can slip through Spam SMS. Sometimes as soon as we enter the message we can get a notice of possible spam to be able to block it quickly. If we receive spam and the application has not detected it, we have to open the conversation and Menu > Details we will find the option Block and mark as spam. This option is also used to block people that are bothering us, the only difference is that when blocking you will have to uncheck the spam option.

Activate Verified SMS

To give us more peace of mind, Google launched the verified SMS, showing the image of the sender along with more information to let us know that the SMS is safe and that it is not someone pretending to be a company. On Settings > SMS Verified We can check if we have activated this option. The problem is that currently very few companies use verified SMS.

Configure suggestions

By default the suggestions of Google Messages come activated, and it is the option that shows quick or smart answers and the suggested actions. If you don’t like these suggestions you can disable them from Settings > Suggestions.

schedule delivery

With Google Messages you can schedule a message to be sent later. To do this you just have to write a message and long press send icon. There you will see the programming window asking you the day and time. Once the message has been sent, a notice will appear that it is scheduled, by clicking on the clock icon you will be able to edit the message, send it now or delete it so that it is not sent.

Create a reminder

Google Messages It allows you to convert a message into a reminder so that you can notify us again on a certain day and time. To do this we just have to select a conversation or message and click on the alarm clock icon, alias ‘Add Reminder’. This option will also appear in the notification of received messages.

Highlight important messages

If we receive an important message and we don’t want it to get lost among hundreds of SMS, we can highlight it to make it more accessible. To do this, select a message with a long press and click on the star icon ‘Highlight message’. From the menu we will find the section to see all the highlighted messages. If we access the highlights from a conversation we will only see the highlighted messages of said conversation, instead, if we see the highlights from the main view we will see the highlights of all the conversations.

pin conversations

Google Messages It allows pin up to three conversations so that they are always in the first positions, preventing an important contact from going to the bottom. To pin a chat we just have to make a long press and touch the pin icon ‘Pin at the beginning’.

file

To clean the main chat view we have two options: delete the messages or archive them. To archive a message we just have to slide it to the side. Then in Menu > Archive we can get those conversations back.

Send SMS from your PC

Google Messages It also allows us to chat and send SMS from our PC or Mac thanks to the option Device Pairing that we will find in your options menu. To do this, you will have to enter https://messages.google.com/web/ from your computer or laptop and read the QR code from your mobile.

Pinch to zoom the conversation text

Google Messages allows you to do the pincer gesture to enlarge and reduce the text of messages, but if you don’t like that option and want prevent messages from being resized by mistake you can disable this feature from Settings > Pinch to zoom the conversation text.

Turn on SMS delivery reports

By default, if we send an SMS we will not know if it has reached our contact, but from Settings > Advanced Settings we can activate the option Get SMS delivery reports. With this option activated, when sending an SMS, it will put the text “Delivered” at the bottom of the message.

Show iPhone reactions as emoji

Google Messages allows you improve compatibility with iPhone reactionsfor this you only have to go to Settings > Advanced Settings and activate the option Show iPhone reactions as emoji.

Set up automatic previews

Finally, if you receive SMS with links to websites and you want their previews to be shown or not, you have to go to Settings > Automatic previews and activate/deactivate the desired options.