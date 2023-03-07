5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoft16th generation: Intel may launch "Panther Lake" processors with Xe3-LPG GPU by...

16th generation: Intel may launch “Panther Lake” processors with Xe3-LPG GPU by 2026

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
16th generation: Intel may launch
1678215286 16th generation intel may launch panther lake processors with xe3 lpg.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Intel seems to be preparing major improvements in its integrated graphics architecture to compete with AMD processors with RDNA GPU. As discovered by the leaker @harukaze5719the manufacturer is developing a line of hardware known by the code name “Panther Lake”, that is, possibly talking about the 16th generation.

This family should have Intel’s 3rd generation of integrated graphics, the Xe3-LPG, which would have a dedicated processing block on future platforms with chiplet architecture. The information was allegedly revealed in a post by a graphics hardware engineer at the company on LinkedIn.

The expert, who remains anonymous, reiterates that the “Meteor Lake” and “Arrow Lake” processors will be launched with Xe-LPG cores, a variant of their architecture optimized for low power. These products should be launched between 2023 and 2024. In the future, “Lunar Lake” should use the Xe2-LPG, codenamed “Battlemage”, in mid-2025.

Five technologies that were cool in Android and ended up failing

- Advertisement -

In the same period, Intel should start preparing the launch of processors “Panther Lake”, which are expected to be presented in mid-2025 or 2026. It is at this time that Intel will debut the Xe3-LPG, which will possibly be stylized as Xe³-LPG and will be codenamed “Celestial”, encompassing all 3rd generation Arc GPUs.

Currently, 13th generation Core processors are equipped with an Xe-LP GPU. Intel recently confirmed that the integrated graphics architecture will be renamed Xe-LPG in 2023, while its version used in dedicated graphics cards will be known as Xe-HPG. With that, we have:

  • Xe-LPG: consumer integrated graphics architecture
    • Xe-LPG: iGPU for Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake (14th Gen Core)
    • Xe2-LPG: iGPU for Lunar Lake (15th Gen Core)
    • Xe3-LPG: iGPU for Panther Lake (16th Gen Core)
  • Xe-HPG: graphics architecture for dedicated video cards
    • Xe2-HPG: Arc “Battlemage” graphics cards
    • Xe3-HPG: Arc “Celestial” graphics cards

(Image: Intel)

Intel has not yet confirmed details about its next generation of processors that will debut the chiplet architecture, but says that the “Meteor Lake” family will be officially presented in 2023.

What do you expect from Intel’s upcoming releases? Comment!

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Communication

Is it a good idea to connect the router to a smart plug?

Getting to remotely control the router is possible. However, it may not be...
Tech News

TikTok launches a payment platform to access creators’ content

Elon Musk's shadow is long, there is no doubt about that. As...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.