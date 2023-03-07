16th generation: Intel may launch “Panther Lake” processors with Xe3-LPG GPU by 2026

Intel seems to be preparing major improvements in its integrated graphics architecture to compete with AMD processors with RDNA GPU. As discovered by the leaker @harukaze5719the manufacturer is developing a line of hardware known by the code name “Panther Lake”, that is, possibly talking about the 16th generation. This family should have Intel’s 3rd generation of integrated graphics, the Xe3-LPG, which would have a dedicated processing block on future platforms with chiplet architecture. The information was allegedly revealed in a post by a graphics hardware engineer at the company on LinkedIn.

Meteor Lake & Arrow Lake GPU – Xe LPG iGPU

– Battlemage GPU – Xe2 HPG dGPU

– Lunar Lake GPU – Xe2 LPG iGPU

– Celestial GPU – Xe3 HPG dGPU

– Panther Lake GPU – Xe3 LPG dGPU — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) March 6, 2023

The expert, who remains anonymous, reiterates that the "Meteor Lake" and "Arrow Lake" processors will be launched with Xe-LPG cores, a variant of their architecture optimized for low power. These products should be launched between 2023 and 2024. In the future, "Lunar Lake" should use the Xe2-LPG, codenamed "Battlemage", in mid-2025. In the same period, Intel should start preparing the launch of processors "Panther Lake", which are expected to be presented in mid-2025 or 2026. It is at this time that Intel will debut the Xe3-LPG, which will possibly be stylized as Xe³-LPG and will be codenamed "Celestial", encompassing all 3rd generation Arc GPUs.

Currently, 13th generation Core processors are equipped with an Xe-LP GPU. Intel recently confirmed that the integrated graphics architecture will be renamed Xe-LPG in 2023, while its version used in dedicated graphics cards will be known as Xe-HPG. With that, we have: Xe-LPG: consumer integrated graphics architecture Xe-LPG: iGPU for Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake (14th Gen Core) Xe2-LPG: iGPU for Lunar Lake (15th Gen Core) Xe3-LPG: iGPU for Panther Lake (16th Gen Core)

consumer integrated graphics architecture Xe-HPG: graphics architecture for dedicated video cards Xe2-HPG: Arc “Battlemage” graphics cards Xe3-HPG: Arc “Celestial” graphics cards

