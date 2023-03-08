16th generation: Intel may launch “Panther Lake” processors with Xe3-LPG GPU by 2026

Intel seems to be preparing major improvements in its integrated graphics architecture to compete with AMD processors with RDNA GPU. As discovered by the leaker @harukaze5719the manufacturer is developing a line of hardware known by the code name “Panther Lake”, that is, possibly talking about the 16th generation.
This family should have Intel’s 3rd generation of integrated graphics, the Xe3-LPG, which would have a dedicated processing block on future platforms with chiplet architecture. The information was allegedly revealed in a post by a graphics hardware engineer at the company on LinkedIn.
Meteor Lake & Arrow Lake GPU – Xe LPG iGPU
– Battlemage GPU – Xe2 HPG dGPU
– Lunar Lake GPU – Xe2 LPG iGPU
– Celestial GPU – Xe3 HPG dGPU
– Panther Lake GPU – Xe3 LPG dGPU
— 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) March 6, 2023
The expert, who remains anonymous, reiterates that the “Meteor Lake” and “Arrow Lake” processors will be launched with Xe-LPG cores, a variant of their architecture optimized for low power. These products should be launched between 2023 and 2024. In the future, “Lunar Lake” should use the Xe2-LPG, codenamed “Battlemage”, in mid-2025.
In the same period, Intel should start preparing the launch of processors “Panther Lake”, which are expected to be presented in mid-2025 or 2026. It is at this time that Intel will debut the Xe3-LPG, which will possibly be stylized as Xe³-LPG and will be codenamed “Celestial”, encompassing all 3rd generation Arc GPUs.
Currently, 13th generation Core processors are equipped with an Xe-LP GPU. Intel recently confirmed that the integrated graphics architecture will be renamed Xe-LPG in 2023, while its version used in dedicated graphics cards will be known as Xe-HPG. With that, we have:
- Xe-LPG: consumer integrated graphics architecture
- Xe-LPG: iGPU for Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake (14th Gen Core)
- Xe2-LPG: iGPU for Lunar Lake (15th Gen Core)
- Xe3-LPG: iGPU for Panther Lake (16th Gen Core)
- Xe-HPG: graphics architecture for dedicated video cards
- Xe2-HPG: Arc “Battlemage” graphics cards
- Xe3-HPG: Arc “Celestial” graphics cards
Intel has not yet confirmed details about its next generation of processors that will debut the chiplet architecture, but says that the “Meteor Lake” family will be officially presented in 2023.
What do you expect from Intel’s upcoming releases? Comment!