16 very popular social networks that ended up closing

The reasons why a social network shuts down can be diverse: from offering a bad service to being bought by another company, to being a not very social network; that is, it does not facilitate the interconnection between users.

In the case of Spain, the best-known application was Tuenti, which became a telephone operator

Throughout the history of social networks there have been different examples of triumphs and failures. Companies that seemed essential and that, finally, ended up closing because users went to other companies or, simply, because they got tired of using them.

In this list you will find a review of those platforms that in the last two decades had to say goodbye without achieving the success intended by their creators:

Social networks that ceased to exist

-Orkut. This social network was promoted by Google in January 2004, a few months before the birth of Facebook. The platform allowed users to have conversations with known and unknown people and promoted the creation of user communities around common topics, such as business, games, music, animals, religion and even sexual preferences. Orkut said goodbye when Google decided to shut it down to focus its efforts on Google+.

-Google+. In August 2018, Google announced that its Google+ platform was going to shut down. This social network was launched in 2011 and it hasn’t reaped enough success from users. At the time of lowering its doors, the company explained: “Mass adoption has not been achieved among users or developers, and it has been limited only to the interaction of users with the apps.” Although the announcement of its closure occurred in 2018, the social network closed completely in April 2019, after almost eight years trying to become an alternative to Facebook.

-Came. Twitter decided to shut down its 6-second short video platform in October 2016. This decision caused quite a stir from users and even Vine developers. The CEO of the platform Rus Yusupov came to regret selling Vine to Twitter in October 2012 (as the tweet we included shows) and insisted on launching Byte, a new social network that tried to recover the spirit of Vine, although without getting it.

-MySpace. It is considered one of the first social networks as we know them today. It was released in August 2003 thanks to the work of developers Tom Anderson and Chris DeWolfe. It came to count in 2008 with more than 100 million users worldwide, dominating over Facebook. However, the platform fell into oblivion and has changed owners several times. Currently, MySpace belongs to Vitant Technology, a publisher dedicated to publishing in print and digital media, although it is no longer a shadow of the social network it once was.

-Tuenti. Created in 2006, Tuenti became the most popular social network in Spain between 2009 and 2012. It had more than 15 million registered users. This platform surpassed Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in Spanish users, to the point that it was called “the Spanish Facebook”.

Finally, in February 2012, after the purchase by Telefónica, it became a mobile operator under the name Tuenti Movil, although it maintained the tools of the social network. Of course, in February 2016, the company updated the application and eliminated all the functionalities related to the social network. Its contents stopped being online in the summer of 2017 and today the mobile operator that was created after its closure does not even exist.

-Friendster. This social network was born in 2002 and was intended so that users could not only chat and make friends, but also find a partner. However, the platform had to close permanently in 2015 due to its security problems and unstable infrastructure.

-I drink. This social network was founded in January 2005 and, like other platforms, it allowed sharing photos, links, videos, chatting with users, etc. This social network reached one million users in its first year. However, the platform was never consolidated and closed in 2013 after being bought by a private equity fund for $10 million. It’s 2019 Twitch bought what was left of it.

-OpenSocial. This social network was born in 2007 after an agreement between Google, Yahoo!, MySpace and other developers. OpenSocial was not a conventional social network, but a space that wanted developers to create social applications for different websites. The web is still active, but it is hardly known due to the little success it has achieved.

-Photolog. This platform can be considered as a kind of predecessor of Instagram or Snapchat. This application allowed users to upload one image with a caption per day. This social network is, like MySpace, one of the longest-lived, since it was born in 2002. Fotolog said goodbye in January 2016; However, in May 2018, the platform returned with its own app for smartphones, although it has not achieved popularity, eclipsed by the success of Instagram.

Other social networks that ended up closing

-Connect U. This social network was created in 2002 by classmates Mark Zuckerberg who later accused him of stealing their idea after the launch of Facebook. In 2007, the creators of ConnectU went so far as to sue Zuckerberg for copyright offenses and fraud. These Zuckerberg colleagues now work for Facebook and some are billionaires.

-tribe.net. This social network was born in 2003 and practically any type of content could be published on it. However, starting in 2005, the platform banned sexually explicit content, something that disappointed many users. The social network began to decline and, in April 2006, the company laid off most of the workers. In 2017 it closed permanently and it is impossible to access the content.

-It. This social network emerged in 2014 and today it is still active but it is very little known. This social network is characterized by its minimalist interface, for protecting the privacy of users and for not containing advertising. However, to register you had to be accepted through an application, although this requirement has since been removed. The platform had a large number of errors, it was not compatible on mobile… Today Ello has evolved into a trendy website.

-YikYak. This social network was intended for young university students and was born in 2013. Students could submit an opinion anonymously so that it could be commented on and valued by other users. The anonymity was what catapulted it to be the social network most used by university students.

However, the platform has been immersed in different controversies, since racist and sexist opinions were shared anonymously, reaching many users. The network was used to discredit and harass students, and several cases of suicide even occurred due to the opinions expressed by anonymous YikYak users. Finally, the developers closed the social network in 2017.

-Path. This social network was born in 2010 and had its own mobile application, which reached more than a million and a half downloads in the first weeks. However, the company was sanctioned by the United States Federal Trade Commission with a fine of $800,000 for extracting contacts from users’ telephone directories.

In 2015, the Path was bought by a Korean company and in 2018 it ended up closing. There is now a vacation planning app called Path, but it has nothing to do with the original tool.

-iTunes Ping. This social network was launched by Apple in September 2010. The objective of this platform was to put musical artists in contact to create and share content through this social network. However, it was not successful enough and the company decided to officially shut it down in September 2012, leaving a life span of only two years.

– Facebook Campus. Meta has also had blunders when launching other social networks beyond Facebook. For example, Campus, with which she intended to return to the spirit of Facebook when it was created and have a social tool for university students. She ended up closing in 2022.