15 Ubisoft games will lose online in September

- Advertisement -

Sometimes when we think about some games, we get the feeling that they are reasonably recent. And yet, when we stop to think about it (if we do) or check dates, we realize that more than 10 years may have passed. The next thing is that we feel very old and stuff, but I’m not going to go into that point this time. For now we will stay that games age faster than us.

This, of course, means that sometimes we find news that the studios consider that a game has already completed its life cycle and adopt measures accordingly, among which it stands out especially the closure of the servers dedicated to the online mode of said titlessomething that is a nuisance for those who are still using them, and a total loss in the case of those titles that only have an online mode.

[mb_related_posts1]

Such will be the case with none other than 15 games from the Ubisoft catalog, which will lose the online mode from next September 1, as announced by the company itself. Also, they will also lose the ability to download the DLC of them in some of the games, or to use other online features they may have. In some cases, it will even be necessary to configure the console (in those that are on said platform) in offline mode to be able to play them. Among them we find no less than five from the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Of course, at least on this occasion they have warned.

These are the titles affected:

Play Platform Changes in functionality Year 2070 pc You will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features. Assassin’s Creed II PC and PlayStation 3 You will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features. Assassin’s Creed 3 (2012 Version) pc You will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features. Additionally, installation and access to downloadable content (DLC) will not be available. Assassin’s Creed 3 (2012 Version) PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Wii U You will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features. Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood pc You will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features. Also, installation and access to DLC will not be available. Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 You will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features. Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD pc You will not be able to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Also, installation and access to DLC will not be available. Assassin’s Creed Revelations PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 You will not be able to play multiplayer or use online features. driver san francisco pc You will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features. Also, installation and access to DLC will not be available. driver san francisco PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 You will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features. Far Cry 3 (2012 Version) pc You will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features. Also, installation and access to DLC will not be available. Far Cry 3 (2012 Version) PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 You will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features. Ghost Recon Future Soldier PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 The multiplayer mode of the game will not be available. To play the solo campaign, you will need to set your console to offline mode. Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands pc You will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features. Also, installation and access to DLC will not be available. rayman legends PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Wii U You will not be able to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Silent Hunter 5 pc You will not be able to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Also, installation and access to DLC will not be available. Space Junkies PC (HTC VIVE, Oculus) Being a multiplayer only game, it will no longer be playable. Splinter Cell: Blacklist pc You will not be able to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or use online features. Splinter Cell: Blacklist PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 You will not be able to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. ZombieU Wii U You will not be able to link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features.

As you can see, in the cases of Assassin’s Creed 3 and of far cry 3 reference is made to the original versions, both from 2012. This is because both have later reissues, which will not be affected by this service outage.

Always, in these cases, I usually ask myself what will be the cost of maintaining the necessary infrastructure to extend the life of the online mode of games. But, on the other hand, it should be understood that in most cases, these decisions will be made taking into account the low volume of players. What do you think? Do you think it is right that after a reasonable period the online mode of the games is closed, or do you think it should be extended over time? And, if so, for how long?