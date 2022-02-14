15 monkeys with brain implants from Neuralink, Elon Musk’s company, have already died

Neuralink surprised last year with the first public demonstration of its technology. Through a video, Elon Musk’s company shared evidence of a monkey that managed to control a video game without using its hands, thanks to a brain implant developed by the company.

Experiments that began with a group of 23 monkeys are not going very well to date. Beyond the technical achievements initially highlighted, to date there are already 15 animals in this group that have died, after carrying an implanted device that severely weakened their health.

The “brain chips” that Neuralink wants to test in humans this year weaken the health of the monkeys used in their experiments

The aforementioned brain implant company was presented to the public stating that its main objective is medicinal, focused on the rehabilitation of people with conditions such as Parkinson’s, paralysis or other neurodegenerative diseases, as well as could be used to prevent heart attacks, generate hyperintelligence and other possibilities that could be evaluated in the future.

In 2020 we met the first device in this category developed by the company: Link V0.9. It is a chip the size of a small coin that, implanted in the brain, connects with the neurons surrounding the device to interact with its signals.

The high genetic similarity between primates and humans make these animals the favorites of scientific-technological experiments to carry out tests, before doing clinical studies with humans. The early Neuralink trials were no exception.

Less than a year after the first public demonstration mentioned at the beginning, a report revealed that to date more than half of the monkeys used in the company’s experiments have died, 15 of the 23 animals, after all suffering torturous months carrying the chip.

Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), an American animal rights group, agreed to reports of the company’s research, after submitting a public request to the University of California Davis, Musk’s initial partners, who participated in the company until 2020.

After gaining access to 700 pages of documents, the PCRM reported Neuralink to the United States Department of Agriculture, presenting a report with the evidence of mistreatment collected. In their complaint, they say Neuralink and staff at the University of California Davis failed to provide the dying monkeys with adequate veterinary care.

The undermining of the health of the animals used in the experiment has among its factors the use of an unapproved substance, known as “Bioglue”, which destroyed parts of their brains and ended up killing them. In addition, without guaranteeing what should be an ethical floor, it is also accused that the company did not provide psychological well-being to the monkeys assigned to the experiment, keeping them caged alone and with steel posts screwed into their skulls.

The PCRM also denounced that the monkeys suffered facial trauma, seizures after the implantation of the chips and recurrent infections in the areas near the intervention. Faced with such a deterioration in the health of these animals, some were sacrificed by Neuralink and the University of California Davis in the middle of this experiment.

If convicted, Elon Musk and his former partners could face nine violations of the Federal Animal Welfare Act. According to the New York Post, a medium that reported having accessed the full text of the complaint, while the University of California Davis tries to distance itself from the accusations of mistreatment, emphasizing that they are no longer part of the company, Elon Musk has chosen to remain silent in response to press inquiries.

Apart from calling into question the future of clinical trials in humans of this technology, projected for the end of this year, this situation also opens the space to question the ethical criteria and quality standards under which trials are carried out with living beings and sentient. Although errors occur and are typical of these stages, the high mortality rate of the experiment and the serious consequences unleashed at a general level, allow at least to presume that the tests were rushed, perhaps overlooking some avoidable detail.