15″ MacBook Air or Mac Pro may support Bluetooth 5.3

Over the next few months, Apple may unveil some new Macs, including the much-talked-about 15″ MacBook Air and the long-awaited Mac Pro based on Apple Silicon, two products that are now making a comeback following a recent certification deposited by the house of Cupertino in the database of Bluetooth Launch Studio.

Discovered by MacRumorsthe certification in question is particularly interesting as it concerns the passage of a device that had previously been identified as a macOS-based productfor which the presence of Bluetooth 5.3 is now confirmed.

Considering therefore that it is a computer not yet announced, the only two proposals that could fall into this category are the aforementioned 15″ MacBook Air and the Mac Pro and this creates the basis for a truly curious scenario. If the certification were dedicated exclusively to Mac Pro there would be nothing strange, since the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs (the latter certainly the basis of what we will find on the Mac Pro) also support Bluetooth 5.3.