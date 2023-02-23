15″ MacBook Air or Mac Pro may support Bluetooth 5.3

Over the next few months, Apple may unveil some new Macs, including the much-talked-about 15″ MacBook Air and the long-awaited Mac Pro based on Apple Silicon, two products that are now making a comeback following a recent certification deposited by the house of Cupertino in the database of Bluetooth Launch Studio.
Discovered by MacRumorsthe certification in question is particularly interesting as it concerns the passage of a device that had previously been identified as a macOS-based productfor which the presence of Bluetooth 5.3 is now confirmed.
Considering therefore that it is a computer not yet announced, the only two proposals that could fall into this category are the aforementioned 15″ MacBook Air and the Mac Pro and this creates the basis for a truly curious scenario. If the certification were dedicated exclusively to Mac Pro there would be nothing strange, since the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs (the latter certainly the basis of what we will find on the Mac Pro) also support Bluetooth 5.3.
Things change regarding the base version of M2, since the current MacBook Air with M2 only supports the Bluetooth 5.0so the 15″ variant – which in theory should have the exact same specifications as the base model – could actually offer something more.
It must be said that the absence of Bluetooth 5.3 on the current MacBook Air is not a limitation of the SoC, since the iPad Pro M2 (our review here) offers exactly this type of connectivity, therefore there are no hardware limitations which prevent the next Air from doing the same, even with the same chip as its younger brother. At this point we just have to wait for further confirmation in this regard.