15 Little Known Google Maps Tricks

Google Maps is a huge platform that we use almost every day, but it has so many features that many times we stay with the basics, ignoring everything we can do with it.

In this article I will show you 15 things that few know, although surely you, the tireless reader of WWWhatsnew, already know most of them (share it with your friends, it is possible that they do not know).

1 – Download maps to use offline: You can download maps of a specific area to use without internet connection. Just find the area you want to save, tap “Download” and you’re done.

2 – Measure the distance between two points: You can measure the distance between two points by long pressing on the map on the first point, then select “Measure distance” and keep adding points to get the desired measurement.

3 – Find nearby points of interest: You can find nearby points of interest, such as restaurants or gas stations, by doing a search and selecting “Explore Nearby” in the results section.

4 – Add an intermediate stop to the route: If you are navigating a route and need to make an intermediate stop, just tap the three dots in the top right corner of the screen and select “Add stop”.

5 – Share your location in real time: You can share your real-time location with friends or family for a certain period. Just open the side menu, select “Share location” and choose who you want to share with.

6 – Avoid tolls and highways: If you prefer to avoid tolls and highways on your routes, just go to “Settings” and select “Routes without tolls” or “Routes without highways”.

7 – Add a custom label to a location: You can add a custom label to a location that you have saved. Just open the location, tap “Tag” and add whatever name you want.

8 – Explore space in 3D: You can view buildings and landscapes in 3D by zooming in on the map and selecting “3D” in the lower right corner of the screen.

9 – Add photos and opinions of places: You can add photos and opinions of places you have visited to help other users to know them better.

10 – Create lists of places to visit: You can create lists of places you want to visit and share them with friends or family. Just tap the save button and select “Create a new list.”

eleven – Set an arrival time: You can set an arrival time for a route you are navigating. Just tap the three dots in the top right corner of the screen and select “Set arrival time”.

12 – Save your parking location: If you have parked in an unknown place, you can save the parking location to find it later. Just open the side menu and select “Save Parking Location”. In my case I use “OK Google, I parked here”, and then I ask “OK Google, where did I park?”

13 – Use Google Maps in incognito mode: You can use Google Maps in incognito mode so that your searches or locations are not saved. You just have to open the side menu and select “Activate incognito mode”.

14 – Add a Google Maps shortcut on the home screen: You can add a Google Maps shortcut on your device’s home screen to quickly access the app. You just have to go to the home screen, press and hold on an empty space and select “Widgets”. Then, select the Google Maps widget and place it on the home screen.

fifteen – Get directions for different modes of transportation: You can get directions for different means of transport, such as bicycle, public transport or walking, by selecting the corresponding option in the navigation bar.

We are already preparing a video with these and more tips. Stay tuned to our Youtube.