15-inch MacBook Air with Apple M3 is in development

During the last WWDC 2023, Apple announced the launch of a new 15-inch MacBook Air, which will come as a boost to the current 13-inch model. As expected, the device will come equipped with the M2 chipset, but it seems that the version with the powerful M3 is already in development and should hit stores in early 2024.

Apple’s M2 may come equipped with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, with this particular variant being found on the base model 15-inch MacBook Air. It should be noted that an 8-core CPU and 8-GPU variant is also present, and available with the 13-inch MacBook Air. Anyway, the Cupertino giant is already preparing for the launch of the new MacBook Air with M3 support. In the latest issue of the Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman states that while the M3 will bring improvements in performance and power efficiency categories compared to the M2, Apple will keep the CPU and GPU core numbers consistent between the two versions of the device. Last time we discussed the M3 specs, it was mentioned that the upcoming SoC would sport an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU.

TSMC’s 3nm N3B architecture could allow Apple to bring huge improvements without having to resort to increasing the core count, although we have no way of confirming this. The exact configuration hasn’t been shared, so we can’t comment on what other variations of the M3 to expect in the future. However, Gurman shared the M3 Pro’s specs, stating that a version was being tested with 12 CPU cores and 18 GPU cores, but this chipset will only be found in the most expensive Macs. Intel against Apple’s Mac: “PCs are more complete than Macs” In addition to the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air, the iMac will also feature the M3, and it will be released next year with the same design as the 2020 iMac M1. Recent information suggests that Apple’s next SoC will not be released later this year, as it is possible that TSMC was unable to meet the demand for the A17 Bionic and the M3, so Apple may have made a difficult choice. Anyway, we just have to wait a little while and we’ll see it launch sometime in 2024. Will Apple’s M3 line bring great innovations?

