15 hidden MIUI settings to master your Xiaomi mobile like a pro

If you have a Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO with , you are in luck. And it is that the customization layer of the Chinese brand offers many features or that, at least, they are not so visible. Precisely in this post, we collect up to 16 different options that you can try yourself on your mobile.

Also, you can rest easy. And it is that these tricks do not imply modifying prohibited settings of MIUI, but rather they are functions of the system that in general terms will help improve your user experience with the device.

1. Give a different look to your Xiaomi with Superfunds

Although those known as Superfunds arrived with MIUI 12 a couple of years ago, the truth is that for many they went unnoticed or simply forgot. These actually do not cease to be animated and 3D wallpapers that change their appearance as you move through the different screens of the device.

To configure one of these, you just have to go to the mobile settings, enter Wallpapergonna super wallpapers Y choose the one you like best. Needless to say, these options are also available in versions later than the aforementioned MIUI 12.

2. Stop gossips by locking apps with fingerprint

Surely on some occasion you have lent your mobile to a relative or friend to teach them a specific thing and you have suffered if they entered an app that they should not have access to. Well, you can prevent this from happening to you again, since you can make fingerprint recognition mandatory to access certain apps.

The way to set this up couldn’t be simpler. You just have to go to the settings, enter the section Applicationsafter in app lockactivate the option and choose up to 10 apps you want to block with your footprint Once you do, nobody will be able to enter if it is not with your fingerprint.

3. Change the look of the control center

That panel that appears when you swipe down from the top of the screen is called the control center and its style can be changed. This is possible from MIUI 12 and basically allows change the visual organization of quick settings between two options.

To do this you have to open the mobile settings, go to Notifications and Control Centerwalk into Control Center Style Y activate the new control center. If you’ve ever owned an iPhone or know what iOS is like, you’ll see that this new look is very similar.

4. Change the way you navigate the system

This is already a classic and it is that, when configuring your Xiaomi mobile for the first time, you are given two options to interact when you scroll through the system. You can choose between classic button navigation or the latest integration of navigation gestures. Whichever you chose, you can change back whenever you want.

You just have to go to the settings, enter Starting screenafter in system navigation and finally choose between gesture or button navigation.

5. Consume less space when recording videos

One of the tricks to get the most out of the Xiaomi camera lies in control the weight of the videos causing it to be recorded in a format that weighs less, although some quality is renounced.

You can modify this setting within the camera app, by going to its settings and locating the option video encoder. At this point you should activate the option high compatibilitywhich is the one that will prioritize giving your recordings a less heavy format.

6. Go back to the classic app drawer

By default, Xiaomi mobiles can offer all the applications on the main screen, being able to swipe left and right to find them all. However, you can change your grouping to an app drawer and have a more uncluttered home screen.

Again you have to go to the mobile settings, go to Starting screenpress again on Starting screen and, where you will see that it is configured as Normalyou must press to choose option app drawer.

7. Adjust screen color

While default color settings may be more than fine for most, it may not be for you. If you want, you can reset colors Going into device settings, then Screen and finally in color scheme. It is in that section where you can change between different options.

8. Change the color of the camera app (and also its sound)

Speaking of color, you may not know that you can change the color gamut of the Xiaomi camera app. In fact, you can even change the sound it makes when taking a photo with the customization options from the camera app.

To do this you must enter the app, go to its settings and, within General adjustmentsclick on Personalize. Then you have to go to Colors and you can choose the color you like. if you also want change the soundyou must follow the same steps, only that when you are in the Personalize You must choose the option Sound.

9. Change the quick modes of the Camera app

Without leaving the camera settings, it is possible to change those modalities that appear at the bottom when we open it. To do this, go to its settings, then to General adjustmentsclick on Personalize and choose function design. where does it say Home Screen you can add or remove them by dragging them from (or towards) the bottom.

10. Shortcuts by simply pressing and holding an icon

You may have come across this feature by accident. If not, we will tell you that holding down an app icon you can get access to various quick settings that will save you time having to enter the apps. In addition, there are some apps like Telegram that allow you to preview the chats from the general panel, so its use extends beyond the application icons.

11. Charge your headphones or your friends’ phones

If your Xiaomi mobile has a battery to spare and is also compatible with reverse wireless charging, you can recharge the battery of any device that is also compatible with standard wireless charging. All this with only rest the other device on the back of your mobile.

Although, yes, you should to have enable this option in the settings. This is done from the dashboard. Battery and performancefinally pressing the settings icon that appears within this panel and enabling the option of Reverse wireless charging.

12. Quickly share the WiFi key

Having to dictate the WiFi password to a person connecting for the first time or looking at the sticker on the router can be tedious. Therefore, you can create a QR that includes the key and that the other person only has to scan it. To do this you must go to the settings, enter Wificlick on the connection in question and then on Tap to share password.

13. Use two apps at the same time by splitting the screen

It is already a classic to find the split screen function on Xiaomi mobiles to be able to have two apps at once on the screen. However, it might not be so intuitive to activate this functionality.

To do this, you just have to open the multitasking in which we see all the recently opened apps and click on Split Screen so that the device allows us drag the apps that we want to have on the screen. Now, remember that not all apps allow you to have a split screen.

14. Improve your coverage when connected to WiFi

In addition to the fact that the router must be well placed in the house, your Xiaomi mobile you can improve your signal reception with a simple adjustment. To do this you must have previously activated the developer options.

Once you have it, you must go to these mentioned options and activate call option Enable extensive WiFi logging. Broadly speaking, this will allow you to have a better connection to a WiFi network, with fewer interruptions and faster. Although again we emphasize the importance of the router being well located and not being too far from it.

15. Make the mobile start much faster

If your mobile is very slow and especially when turning on, it is possible that there are a few applications that start when turning on, causing this to the performance is bad since we turn on the device.

To solve it, you must go to the settings, enter Applications and then in permissions. Once here, you must enter auto start Y disable apps you don’t want to start on startupunless you are the one who opens them manually.