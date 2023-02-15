15 euros free to buy on Amazon: it’s that easy to get

The amazon discounts They are already common. However, everything will depend on whether you can take advantage of these promotions or not. More than anything, because first of all, not all users are eligible to enjoy the 15-euro discount in the online store.

If you want to quickly check if you can enjoy the 15 euro discount on your next purchase, the truth is that you have it easy. Log in to your Amazon account within this store website to check if you meet the requirements. If so, you only have to follow these steps to obtain the promotion:

Download the Amazon Photos app . Either the version for Computer, in the App Store or Google Play.

. Either the version for Computer, in the App Store or Google Play. active auto save to back up photos.

to back up photos. claim your reward.

If you do not meet any of the requirements, the following message will appear: ‘Sorry, you are not eligible for this offer‘. Keep in mind that once you claim the reward, the online store will send you the discount within seven days. Therefore, pay attention to your mail, since you will have to receive an email in which they will give the credit of 15 euros from Amazon.

Other Amazon Credit Terms

In addition to knowing the prerequisites, there are also a number of conditions to be able to get the credit of 15 euros free from Amazon to spend in your online store: