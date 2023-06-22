15 euros discount for Prime Day with this new secret Amazon coupon

Amazon once again gives its customers a gift with the publication of a promotional campaign in which get up to 15 euros discount which will come in handy for you to spend on the next Prime , which will be held between July 11 and 12, 2023.

Specifically, you will have to follow this URL to see if you meet the requirements of this promotion. On this occasion, you can make a future purchase with a 15-euro discount by uploading at least one photo through the Amazon Photos application for the first time. Within 4 days, you will receive an email from Amazon confirming that the promotional credit has been applied to your customer account. This message will also include instructions for redeeming the promotional credit.

You have until July 7, 2023 to check if you are eligible and, if so, upload the first image to the cloud photo storage service and benefit from the promo.

You can also go to hub in which Amazon gathers all the promotions of your clients. Whether you are a Prime customer or not, all the promotions and free benefits that you can benefit from will appear, both those that you have already requested, and others in which you will have to click on “Click here to activate the offer” to get the promotional code that you would later have to use in the shopping cart before completing your order.

To find this page, you can use the URL amazon.es/my-promotions as a shortcut, which will take you to hub that encompasses all your offers and that it could well be a special section within the management section of your account and that could be found more easily.

Prime Day 2023

The 15 euros discount that Amazon gives us in case of being chosen are only valid to spend during Prime Day 2023between July 11, 2023 at 12:00 am (CEST) and July 12, 2023 at 11:59 pm (CEST).

Prime Day brings together many of the best deals on all kinds of products in a kind of summer Black Friday for Amazon customers. As usual, there will be fixed discounts that will last both days, but new offers will also be launched every 30 minutes at certain times. What can be expected is that the best-known brands apply deep discounts on some products, limiting that only the fastest can get hold of them. Plus, Prime members get priority access to flash deals half an hour before they start.