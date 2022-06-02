15 curious and spectacular places around the world that you can see on Google Street View

Thanks to Google Street View, for many years now, all users can get to know and enjoy impressive places around the world, and this from our screens and without much complication.

In fact, possibly the most famous 360° map on the internet recently completed its 15th anniversarywhich is why Google wanted to commemorate this date with an extensive list of curious and spectacular places to visit from Street View.

Places in the world that you can visit through Google Street View

To give you an idea of ​​what some of these locations may be, places like the Wieliczka Salt Mines in Poland, the International Space Station or the Pyramids of Meroë in Sudan These are just some of the areas you can visit using street view.

There are up to 15 places that Google has included in this special collection, in addition to including (in some of these sites) exhibitions and brochures with interesting information that will help you learn more about these places in the world, specifically through Google Arts and Culture.

Although it should be noted that the range of movement can be a bit limited in certain locationsyou will still be able to visualize the entire plane in 360° and Zoom normally, just as you would in the normal and current version of Street View.

Leaving all the mentioned points clear, in case you want to know the different places that Google has selected, you can click on the link of the place that you like the most to be redirected to their site in question. It should be noted that these are completely official and you will not be in any danger by accessing them, of course.

– Salt mines in Wieliczka, Poland.

– Burj Khalifa building in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

– Duomo in Milan, Italy.

– City of a single entrance in Monemvasia, Greece.

– Tomb of Napoleon Bonaparte in Paris, France.

– Pyramids of the ancient city of Meroë, Sudan.

– Taj Mahal in Agra, India.

– Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

– International Space Station.

– City of Petra, Jordan.

– Sea lions in the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador.

– Crater of the Ambrym Volcano, Vanuatu.

– Miharayama Ohachi-meguri volcano, Japan.

– Horse eating a banana in Victoria, Canada.

– Sydney Ferries, Australia. This location is not currently available but will be soon.