14-inch iPad Pro with M2 and 16GB of RAM: Apple would be thinking about it

Apple would be developing a iPad Pro with M2 processor16GB of RAM and a 14.1-inch display. The indiscretion, initially reported on Twitter by “Majin Buu “a leaker who enjoys a certain reliability, has also been confirmed on Twitter by Ross Young, analyst and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, according to which this tablet will be equipped with a mini-LED display with ProMotion technology.
This 14.1-inch iPad Pro wouldn’t be the only one on the schedule. As for the 11-inch iPad Pro, no “major” changes would be expected. For the 12.9-inch model, however, even thinner bezels would be expected. According to Majin Buu, in the code of iPadOS 16, released in recent days to developers in beta, there would be evidence of an iPad Pro with an even larger display. For the announcement of these models, all with M2 processor, it is likely that we will have to wait until next autumn.
Confirmed the 14.1 “iPad Pro is being developed with our supply chain sources. It will have MiniLEDs and ProMotion. Not sure of the timing, but early 2023 may be more likely.
– Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 9, 2022
For Ross Young, on the other hand, who already in the past has proven to be a reliable source having foreseen the arrival of ProMotion technology on the iPhone 13 Pro, dimensions and frames of the sixth generation iPad mini, mini-LED display on the 14 and 16 MacBook Pro thumbs with ProMotion and more, that would be announcement in the first quarter of 2023 is more likely.
Without giving precise indications on the dimensions, the first rumors of an even bigger iPad Pro came last year from Mark Gurman, journalist of Bloomberg. Even for Gurman, however, it would have been “unlikely” to arrive as early as 2022.