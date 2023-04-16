14 Best PlayStation 5 Accessories (2023): SSD Storage, Headsets, Controllers, 120-Hz TVs

It’s not as hard to buy a new PlayStation 5 as it used to be, but its capabilities are still impressive. The cybernetic clamshell tower of a console is packed to the gills with killer hardware. It can run games in native 4K, hit frame rates in excess of 120 frames per second, and output video at 120 hertz for that ultra-silky-smooth look and feel.

But as they say, the cheese cannot stand alone. A few more add-ons will make your game session that much easier and enjoyable. Sony’s DualShock controller is one of the best game controllers available, and the PS5 is the first console that can really take advantage of a great home-theater setup. To that end, we’ve compiled our favorite PS5 accessories, including a few luxury picks for those of you looking to turn your living room into a cathedral for your new PS5.

Be sure to check out our full review of the PlayStation 5, along with our roundup of our favorite PlayStation games. For more home-theater buying advice, see our Best TVs and Best Soundbars guides.

Updated March 2023: We added the PS VR2 and the LG C2, and updated links and prices.