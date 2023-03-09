5G News
14 Best Apple Watch Accessories (2023): Bands, Chargers, Cases, and Screen Protectors

14 Best Apple Watch Accessories (2023): Bands, Chargers, Cases, and Screen Protectors

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
nomad designlab apple watch accessories gear.jpg
nomad designlab apple watch accessories gear.jpg
If you have an iPhone, there’s a good chance by now that you also have an Apple watch. We’ve rated it as the best smartwatch and the best fitness tracker for iPhone owners. It dominates the smartwatch category, with over a third of the market. Even if the slightly panicky marketing of last year’s Series 8 (8/10, WIRED Recommends) made you giggle, it’s still one of the most durable, fully featured, and comfortable connected wearables available for the money.

It’s also one of the easiest Apple products to accessorize, even if you might not really need to. Personally, I’ve never cracked an Apple Watch screen or case. Apple does offer an extended warranty plan, which I would consider, given that service pricing for watch repairs is exorbitant. In the event that you turn it down, however, these screen protectors and cases can help extend the life of your indispensable timer/alarm clock/sleep tracker. We also included some of our favorite straps and chargers.

Still haven’t decided which Apple Watch to get? We have a buying guide for that too. And check out our Best iPhone, Best iPad, and Best MacBook guides for more Apple recommendations.

Updated March 2023: We added new accessories and services, like the Quince leather band and Nomad DesignLab. We also updated links and pricing.

Android will improve call quality with this feature

More like this

