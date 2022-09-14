13th Gen Intel Core: New processors have leaked specifications on the manufacturer’s website

may have accidentally confirmed the specifications of three 13th-gen Core , such that they haven’t even been officially announced. This Tuesday (13), users noticed that a support page from the hardware giant mentioned the Core i5-13600K, Core i7-13700K and Core i9-13900Klisting some of its details. The “leak” took place on the company’s Canadian website and the page was fixed, but its previous version can still be accessed via Google’s cache. In a publication that explains the nomenclature of its processors, Intel decided to use still unpublished models to exemplify the Core i5, i7 and i9 segments. See the screenshot below:

In the publication, Intel confirms that the Core i9-13900K will be equipped with 24 cores, 32 threads and 5.4GHz maximum frequency on "P" cores performance — that is, without using Turbo Boost Max (TBM) or Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB). This will be the most advanced processor in the entire series, but it is possible that it will receive a "KS" version. The Core i7-13700K will be the mid-range model with 16 cores and 24 threads. The maximum frequency of high-performance cores will be 5.3 GHz. More economical, the Core i5-13600K will only have 14 cores and 20 threads reaching a frequency of 5.1 GHz.

It is interesting to note that the specifications mentioned on the official website are aligned with information from industry sources. Recently, a massive leak revealed various details of all 13th-gen models, including the “S” and “T” lines. The material indicated that the Core i9-13900K will have an incredible maximum clock of 5.8 GHz. Intel suggests that the official presentation of its new products will take place in September, with availability expected from October 2022. Initially, only the “K” line will be launched at retail; notebook hardware is not expected to debut until 2023.

