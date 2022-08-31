13th Gen Intel Core: Leak reveals possible release date for “K” processors

With the presentation of its rival’s new products, it shouldn’t be long before raises the curtain and reveals its 13th generation Core . The manufacturer previously hinted that it will announce the hardware in mid-September, and last Tuesday, a leak courtesy of Twitter user @wxnod reaffirms that prediction. According to a slide presented during an internal meeting, the manufacturer will begin work on disclosing the new processors between the 15th and 28th of September. Coinciding with the date of the InnovatiON event, on the 28th, Intel is expected to present the “K” series models — the most powerful of the line — in a virtual conference.

This means that the Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K will be the first models introduced, following the tradition of initially revealing the unlocked series for overclocking. The Core i9 will be the first to go into pre-sale, that is, on the same day as the presentation. O Core i7 and i5 will have pre-sale from October 13. - Advertisement - The most important detail on the slide is the October 20th, the date the processors will go to retail. During this period, the 700 series motherboards will be ready for sales, but the expectation is that the new chips will also be compatible with the 600 series platforms, as they use the same LGA 1700 socket.

The slide also includes activities planned for the month of November, when the hardware giant should announce promotions to increase product sales. Desktop “S”-series processors — no suffix, overclock-locked — and notebook processors are expected to be unveiled during CES 2023. It is worth remembering that Intel has not confirmed any of the information revealed in the leak, and although the source is reliable and accurate, it is necessary to deal with the details in the field of speculation until the date of the official presentation of the processors.

