13th Gen Intel Core CPUs appear in online store and have alleged prices revealed

is expected to announce its 13th generation “Raptor Lake” processors in mid-September, but by then, much of the hardware specs have been leaked in recent months. On Wednesday (24), the leaker @momomo_us found the series models listed at retail with their preliminary Canadian prices. The Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K — as well as their respective “KF” versions, which do not have integrated graphics — ed at a hardware store with prices from C$423 for the Core i5-13600KF, that is, around R$1,679 in the current conversion and excluding taxes. Check the grid:

The most expensive processor among the launches should be the Core i9-13900K, which can hit stores at around C$940 (~R$3,729). Interestingly, the figures appear to faithfully represent the amounts the manufacturer will charge for its new retail chips once they are about 17% more expensive than the "Alder Lake" generation. This data reiterates the prediction that processors would have a readjustment of up to 20% this year. In addition to technological leaps, inflation and the coronavirus pandemic are responsible for the increase in values. See the full list of prices listed below:

: C$ 460.99 (~R$ 1,829) Core i5-13600KF: C$ 423.99 (~R$ 1,679) The page also tells you some of the specifications of these processors. The Core i9-13900K and KF, for example, have 24 cores (8 high performance and 16 low power) for a total of 32 threads and max clock of incredible 5.8 GHz. The Core i7-13700K has 16 cores (8+8), 24 threads and a maximum clock of 5.4 GHz.