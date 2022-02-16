Tech GiantsApple

13 “MacBook Pro M2, persistent rumors: continue with the TouchBar, no 120 Hz

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

The profile of one of the products that Apple should unveil begins to take on more defined features during the early March event. Today’s indiscretion reported by macrumors.com it comes from the same insider inside the Apple supply chain who had correctly anticipated the presence of the notch on the screen of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook with M1X chip, therefore it can be attributed a fair degree of reliability.

The source confirmed that the upcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro will hit the market with Apple Silicon M2, that is, the update of the progenitor of the chips designed by Apple which will offer greater performance with the same architecture, therefore with the same number of cores as the predecessor and with the same number of graphics cores available (ten at most). If so, Apple would have expected a chip update cycle for Macs different from the Bionics for iPhones, one and a half years rather than just one.

The same rumor makes it known that no relevant news should arrive with the chip, which results in a unaltered design compared to the current generation of 13 “MacBook Pro. Nothing notch on the display therefore, which however will not have the technology ProMotion larger display models, so no variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, e the TouchBar will stay where it is.

Read:

Tim Cook Tackles COVID-19 And Racism In An Essay …

Ergo should remain the 13-inch MacBook Pro we know, only with a newer and more powerful chip. Today’s rumor follows the others who in the past days have provided similar advances but clashes (in only one aspect) with the authoritative voice of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, according to which the TouchBar would have been removed. It was also thought that Apple, before formalizing the M2 chip, would have completed the “tour” of Macs with M1X, but it seems increasingly likely that the idea is to clearly separate the two families of chips making them proceed independently in spite of similar nomenclature.

Previous articleThe iPhone 6 Plus was included in the “Vintage List” of…
Abraham

Related articles

Apple

13 “MacBook Pro M2, persistent rumors: continue with the TouchBar, no 120 Hz

The profile of one of the products that Apple should unveil begins to take on more defined features...
Apple

The iPhone 6 Plus was included in the “Vintage List” of…

Just seven years after Manzana launched that iteration of its smartphone, the iPhone 6 Plus was included in...
Tech News

If 20 TB is not enough, there will always be more: Toshiba plans to launch 26, 30 and 40 TB drives

Solid state drives (SSD) have become one of the most used storage options of these times,...
Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077: it finally reaches the new generation, really

Since the release of Cyberpunk 2077, it was crystal clear that there was still quite a bit of...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.