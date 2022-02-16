13 “MacBook Pro M2, persistent rumors: continue with the TouchBar, no 120 Hz

The profile of one of the products that Apple should unveil begins to take on more defined features during the early March event. Today’s indiscretion reported by macrumors.com it comes from the same insider inside the Apple supply chain who had correctly anticipated the presence of the notch on the screen of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook with M1X chip, therefore it can be attributed a fair degree of reliability.
The source confirmed that the upcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro will hit the market with Apple Silicon M2, that is, the update of the progenitor of the chips designed by Apple which will offer greater performance with the same architecture, therefore with the same number of cores as the predecessor and with the same number of graphics cores available (ten at most). If so, Apple would have expected a chip update cycle for Macs different from the Bionics for iPhones, one and a half years rather than just one.
The same rumor makes it known that no relevant news should arrive with the chip, which results in a unaltered design compared to the current generation of 13 “MacBook Pro. Nothing notch on the display therefore, which however will not have the technology ProMotion larger display models, so no variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, e the TouchBar will stay where it is.
Ergo should remain the 13-inch MacBook Pro we know, only with a newer and more powerful chip. Today’s rumor follows the others who in the past days have provided similar advances but clashes (in only one aspect) with the authoritative voice of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, according to which the TouchBar would have been removed. It was also thought that Apple, before formalizing the M2 chip, would have completed the “tour” of Macs with M1X, but it seems increasingly likely that the idea is to clearly separate the two families of chips making them proceed independently in spite of similar nomenclature.
